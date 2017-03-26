President Donald Trump seemingly called for House Speaker Paul Ryan to step down when he tweeted to the world about watching a show that was about Ryan needing to do so. Obviously when it comes to politics, things can get a bit dicey. Sometimes people agree and sometimes they disagree, however not getting things done in Washington can be an issue. This is especially true if you’re a tenured veteran of the party and know what needs to be done and cannot do so.

This seemed to be the issue for House Speaker Paul Ryan, who led a GOP healthcare bill called the American Health Care Act. The bill was set to replace Obamacare after President Trump repealed the liberal healthcare bill earlier this year. Republicans have had a problem with Obamacare since it first went into place seven years ago. The GOP has had that same amount of time to come up with a new bill that allowed for Americans to get out of Obamacare and into a new, better healthcare situation.

It seemed that the bill was a complete flop, and rushed too. The GOP did not get input from any of the everyday voters. They also seemed to have an issue sharing the bill to let other members of Congress to see what they were voting for. Possibly the biggest opponent to the bill was the House Freedom Caucus who stood their ground on not supporting the bill despite demands from Steve Bannon and threats from President Trump.

Due to the failure of the healthcare bill, many feel that Paul Ryan has caused a major problem for himself. Many conservatives called for his removal the moment material from the bill got out and Americans could actually see some of the things it planned to do. With the GOP bill failing, conservative media has been calling for this too. It also seemed like Donald Trump agreed with this, at least somewhat. He tweeted out on Saturday…

“Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M.”

It was interesting that he said this, as Judge Jeanine went on a subject regarding her opinion that Paul Ryan should step down. She even began her show with the thought of Ryan leaving, saying…

“Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the House. The reason? He failed to deliver the votes on his health care bill. Speaker Ryan, you come in with all your swagger and experience and you sell ’em a bill of goods, which ends up a complete and total failure, and you allow our president in his first 100 days to come out of the box like that? Based on what?”

Due to all of this, anyone from the Trump administration that took part in media was going to be answering questions regarding this. On FOX News Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus spoke with Chris Wallace. Priebus claimed that the tweet was “more coincidental.” When Wallace asked Priebus about why Trump would tell people to watch her show that specific night, Priebus claimed…

“Because he loves Judge Jeanine, and he wanted to do Judge Jeanine a favor.”

When asked if President Trump feels Paul Ryan should step down, he claimed….

“No, he doesn’t….He believes what he said in the Oval Office on Friday. He doesn’t blame Paul Ryan. In fact, he thought Paul Ryan worked really hard. He enjoys his relationship with Paul Ryan, thinks that Paul Ryan’s a great speaker of the House so none of that has changed.”

During a press conference on Friday discussing the failure of the GOP healthcare bill, he was asked if he had confidence in Paul Ryan, Trump claimed….

“Yes, I have. I like Speaker Ryan. He worked very, very hard. A lot of different groups, he’s got a lot of factions.”

Whether or not President Trump meant that he wanted Paul Ryan to step down or not, it is more than coincidental that he referred people to watch a program that involved a woman talking about it. The fact that Trump did this, it means he was probably informed that Jeanine was talking about the subject. He could have referred people to her show any day, but chose that specific one. It’ll be interesting to see if there is any fallout from the situation.

