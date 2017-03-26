Chris Brown Facing Criticism Over Upcoming Guest Star Appearance On ‘Black-ish’

Chris Brown has been busy working on his upcoming studio album, tentatively titled, Lost & Found (Heartbreak on a Full Moon), but it looks like Brown is also keeping busy juggling new acting gigs after recent reports emerged suggesting that Breezy will serve as a guest star on ABC’s hit series, Black-ish, this coming week.

News of Chris Brown’s upcoming cameo on Black-ish surfaced on Friday after the sitcom’s producers confirmed Brown’s appearance on a March 29th episode titled, “Richard Youngsta,” where the “Privacy” singer will be portraying a character called Rich Youngsta, Billboard reported.

According to the episode’s description, Chris Brown will be starring as a popular rapper who begins working with the show’s main character, Dre, portrayed by Anthony Anderson, after he scores an advertising campaign alongside the series regular. The plot for the episode is said to escalate after conflict arises regarding the advertising campaign, which is said to have implied negative stereotypes.

While Chris Brown has not spoken out about his upcoming role on the show, Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays Anderson’s wife, Rainbow, in Black-ish, was recently asked for her opinion regarding Brown’s impending appearance on the sitcom, telling TMZ reporters that she didn’t get an opportunity to work with Breezy on set.

Bommy! It's definitely a (Rainbow) thing. #blackish A post shared by black-ish (@blackishabc) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

“I actually didn’t work with him,” Ross explained of Chris Brown’s guest role on Black-ish, before noting that she was unsure whether or not other cast members had reservations about Brown’s temporary appearance on the show.

However, Tracee Ellis Ross did note that the feedback from fellow cast members regarding Chris Brown’s cameo on the sitcom was “great,” albeit while dodging questions regarding whether or not there was chatter regarding concern over Brown’s recent controversies, which includes a restraining order from Breezy’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, from fellow actors.

Similarly, when asked if she was disappointed that she didn’t get to work with Chris Brown for his upcoming cameo, Ross laughed before concluding, “It meant I got days off.”

While Ross couldn’t offer insight into whether or not the Black-ish cast or its producers may have reservations about Chris Brown’s appearance on the show, some fans took to social media to express their displeasure regarding the announcement of Brown’s upcoming appearance on the sitcom due to the singer’s latest string of controversies over the past few weeks.

Wondering why @funnyblackdude is okay with Chris Brown guest starring on Black-ish? — Kerrie Bond-MacInnes (@kerriebondm) March 26, 2017

One user took to Twitter to write, “The only way I want Chris Brown on ‘Black-ish’ is if the episode topic is debating having Chris Brown on ‘Black-ish and they decide ‘Nah,'” while another user tagged one of the show’s creators in their tweet with the message, “Wondering why @funnyblackdude is okay with Chris Brown guest starring on Black-ish?”

In addition, one reporter for Fusion penned an op-ed style article regarding Brown’s upcoming appearance on the ABC sitcom while bringing into question the need for Breezy’s appearance on the show giving his ongoing legal battle with Karrueche Tran after the actress claimed to have been physically abused and threatened by Brown on multiple occasions.

“This is absolutely terrifying, disgusting, and completely unacceptable behavior,” the reporter suggests, noting, “and it’s incredible that it’s not enough to prevent him from getting professional opportunities like a spot on Black-ish.”

However, many of Brown’s fans are more than eager to see the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer make his return to the screen, with Breezy having appeared in everything from Think Like a Man to The O.C., Stomp the Yard, and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

@chrisbrown #TeamBreezy Is Absolutely Proud Of Your Accomplishments Again & Again & We Are Totelly Excited To See You On Black-ish! — Akbar. (@_mumzi) March 22, 2017

Chris Brown’s guest appearance on Black-ish will air Wednesday, March 29 at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.

What do you think of the controversy surrounding Chris Brown’s upcoming cameo on Black-ish?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]