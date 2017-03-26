Judge Jeanine Called For Ryan To Quit After Trump Promoted Her Fox News Show

Hours after President Donald Trump posted a tweet urging his supporters and social media followers to watch Fox News’ Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday night, the show host, the former prosecutor Jeanine Pirro, kicked off by calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to step down from his House leadership position. She blamed Ryan for the failure of House Republicans to pass the American Health Care Act (AHCA) bill that would have repealed and replaced the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act (ACA).

House Speaker Ryan was forced on Friday to pull the AHCA bill ahead of its scheduled vote in the House of Representatives because it lacked enough support from the House Freedom Caucus.

“We came really close today, but we came up short,” he told media reporters on Friday, according to the Washington Post.

After Trump tweeted on Saturday, urging his followers to tune in to Justice with Judge Jeanine at 9 a.m., the show host delivered a scathing commentary on Ryan’s failure to secure enough votes to pass the AHCA bill designed to repeal and replace the ACA, the Huffington Post reports. In her opening remarks, she accused Ryan of doing a disservice to Trump by botching the “hallmark” of his presidential campaign promises.

Describing the bill as a “total and complete failure,” Judge Jeanine blamed Ryan for pushing health care reform too early in the president’s term. According to Judge Jeanine, Ryan should have known that it was not the right time, and Trump was not blame for misjudging because he was “a complete outsider.”

“This bill didn’t just fail, it failed when Republicans had the house, the Senate, the White House and the timing,” Judge Jeanine said. “It [the bill] failed within the first 70 days of President Donald Trump’s administration, a president who made the replacement of Obamacare the hallmark of his campaign and then used valuable political capital to accomplish it.”

“Paul Ryan needs to step down,” she continued. “The reason? He failed to deliver the votes on his health care bill [which] he had seven years to work on. [The bill had] pulled to prevent the embarrassment of not having enough votes to pass.”

She took pains to absolve Trump from all blame in the fiasco, saying that no one expected that Trump would be familiar with the inner workings of Congress to accomplish the repeal of the ACA on his own.

“I want to be clear. This is not on President Trump,” she said. “No one expected a business man to completely understand the nuances, the complicated ins and outs of Washington and its legislative process.”

According to Pirro, Ryan was to blame for the fiasco because he has experience and knowledge of the workings of Congress to know what to do to pass the bill, yet he failed.

“[You failed despite] your legislative expertise, your knowledge of the arcane ins and outs of the bill writing-process? Your relationships? Your drinks at the Hay Adams with your pals?”

“Speaker Ryan, you come in with all your swagger and experience and you sell ’em a bill of goods, which ends up a complete and total failure,” she said, “and you allow our president in his first 100 days to come out of the box like that, based on what?”

“I can only imagine that he (Trump) and his aides took on health care because they believed you [Ryan] had his back, and you didn’t.”

After her tirade against Ryan, Judge Jeanine insisted that she had not coordinated her messaging with the White House.

“I want to be perfectly clear, he [Trump] and I had absolutely no conversation, no discussion, no email, nothing,” she said.

Despite the widespread assumption that Trump and Judge Jeanine had colluded behind the scenes to put pressure on Ryan to resign, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issued statements expressing support for Ryan and absolving him from blame.

Trump had praised Ryan in remarks on Friday, saying that he worked “very, very hard” to make the bill a success and blamed Democrats for the failure because they refused to support the bill.

Earlier on Saturday before the show was aired, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had said Trump tweeted to followers to tune in to Judge Jeanine’s show only because he was a fan and regular viewer.

