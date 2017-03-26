Jon Gosselin Announces His Big Debut As A Male Stripper: What Does Kate Think?

Jon Gosselin has a new gig—and it has nothing to do with IT, installing solar panels, or even working at TGI Friday’s. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star has announced that he will work as an entertainer at a male revue in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Rumors have been swirling about Gosselin’s stripping gig, and now the dad of eight has confirmed his latest career endeavor with Entertainment Tonight. Jon explained that he works as a DJ at Dusk Nightclub in Caesars Atlantic City, but that he has segued into promotion for the club.

“I DJ at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is more rewarding both financially and emotionally,” Jon told ET. “I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome.”

Gosselin also revealed that he is set to make his debut in the nightclub’s Men Untamed Revue Show. Jon told ET his first show comes next week, on April 1, which also happens to be his 40th birthday.

The Big Debut…? April 1st, Dusk at Caesars in Atlantic City, www.menuntamed.com #senatedjs #doac #duskac #jongosselin #menuntamed A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

“I’m an integral part of the show,” Gosselin dished.”Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own — I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”

“Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own — I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”

The Untamed Male Revue is described as a highly produced, upscale male burlesque show created by a woman for women. The show includes special effects, trained dancers, and female emcees. Gosselin told Us Weekly his motivation for the Magic Mike-style move is two-fold.

“This is a great way to see all of my fans and friends in one of the venues in Atlantic City that I happen to promote!” Jon explained.

Gosselin, who has made headlines over the past few years for his many career changes, admitted that he never dreamed he would work as a male stripper. But Jon won’t be taking it all off. The Jersey-based show only allows dancers to strip down to their underwear, according to the New York Daily News.

Jon Gosselin’s new stripping gig probably won’t do much to improve his relationship with his kids, some of whom he has been recently estranged from. Jon is father to Mady and Cara, 16, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah, 12. But Gosselin has hit the TV talk show circuit and has been vocal about the fact that over the past few years, he has only seen three or four of his kids on a regular basis.

Happy 4th of July!!! A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Jul 4, 2016 at 3:49pm PDT

Last summer, Jon’s 16-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara, told People there is a good reason why they don’t see their dad regularly.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady Gosselin told People.

“He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen. He doesn’t even know us. How can he dare to talk about us?”

Jon Gosselin started his career as a DJ after leaving Jon and Kate Plus 8, the reality series that he shared with Kate Gosselin, his wife of 10 years. While on the TLC reality show, Jon originally worked in the IT field. After his divorce, Jon tried his hand at a variety of odd jobs, including a solar panel installer and a waiter, and he even lived off the grid in a cabin in rural Pennsylvania at one point.

Gosselin recently said that while he is grateful for some aspects of his reality TV fame, he does have some regrets.

“I wouldn’t be here today if I would have made different choices,” Jon told In Touch Weekly.

“Who knows who I would have met? I guess doing TV was the best and worst decision I made. There is good and bad with every decision…Although it’s hard to move forward, I have to let the past be the past. Guess it’s my last episode in my 30s and my first episode in my 40s!”

Kate Gosselin has not yet commented on her ex-husband’s surprising new job and has not responded to fans’ comments about it on her Instagram page, but in the past, she has made it clear that she pretty much tunes Jon and his alternative lifestyle out.

“I’m really focused less on what Jon has to say,” Kate told People. “I don’t really pay attention, to be honest.”

Take a look at the video below for more on Jon Gosselin’s new job as a male entertainer.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]