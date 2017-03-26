See Eminem’s Daughter Hailie All Grown-Up: College Student Flaunts Underboob

A lot of Eminem’s fans may be feeling so old upon seeing photos of his daughter, Hailie, who has always been a big inspiration in his career. Everyone may have remembered Hailie as the little girl that the rap star is always singing about but when looking at her Instagram photos, Hailie is apparently not so little anymore.

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, is now a 21-year-old college student. She just celebrated her 21st birthday on Christmas Day 2016. She even posted a photo of herself posing in a sexy dress with a guy presumably her boyfriend. What’s hard to miss in the photo is Hailie’s underboob, which only proves that she is not the little girl that everyone used to know.

Hailie wore an orange bandage dress that exposed her underboob and her abs. Eminem’s daughter looks gorgeous and based on her Instagram photos, she also does her makeup pretty well. Knowing that she used to be Slim’s favorite subject in most of his songs, it’s easy to imagine what he’d think about his grown-up daughter.

According to a source for Hollywood Life,Hailie’s sexy appeal is “definitely hard” on “The Monster” rapper. It’s easy to view Eminem, a.k.a. Marshall Mathers, as a protective father considering that his love for his daughter is apparent in most of his songs. The source allegedly said that the 44-year-old music icon gets nervous each time his daughter goes out in skimpy dresses and high heels and would rather have her wear sweatpants.

But Eminem cannot stop Hailie from growing up. The blonde beauty is now attending Michigan State University and is believed to have taken a degree in entrepreneurship or psychology. She graduated from Chippewa Valley High School in Michigan with honors. Hailie has always been a star pupil having been part of a student council, an Art Club, Key Club and participated in volleyball. Not only that, she was also crowned as homecoming queen in 2013.

According to Macomb Daily, faculty members and the students picked Eminem’s daughter to be the homecoming queen because she is a “smart, athletic and caring young woman.” At that time, Eminem simply watched his daughter experience the joy of the moment from a classroom because he wanted to make sure Hailie was the star of that event.

Hailie was accompanied by her mother, Kimberly, when she was introduced to the people but Eminem remained in the classroom to avoid causing a scene. Not only did Hailie leave her high school having the reputation of being homecoming queen but she is also an academically-incline lady having graduated with a 3.9 GPA.

Despite growing up in a household where her parents were not always in good terms, Hailie named Kim and Marshall as the most influential people in her life.

“My mother and father are because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have.”

Hailie Scott is the only biological child of Eminem and his ex-wife, Kim. Marshall and Kim were high school sweethearts who married in 1999. They divorced in 2001 but they remarried in 2006. It didn’t last long for the ex-couple who tried to give their marriage a chance as they got divorced in that same year.

The “Rap God” hitmaker also has adopted daughters, Whitney, Kim’s daughter from a previous relationship, and Alaina, Kim’s sister’s daughter.

Hailie has been mentioned several times in most of Eminem’s songs. Her voice had also been featured in some of the tracks in Eminem’s previous albums. One of the notable songs about Hailie was “Mockingbird,” which is mostly about Eminem’s relationship with his daughters and ex-wife.

