‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Slams Mom-Shamers With More Bikini Pics

Flip Or Flop star Christina El Moussa is no stranger to controversy. Her bikini pics always create a storm for various reasons. This time, the mother-of-two was under fire for posting a bikini pic with her young daughter, Taylor. Some people found El Moussa’s pic with her 6-year-old daughter as “inappropriate,” according to the People magazine.

Christina was, in fact, doing a photoshoot for L Space Swim with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo smiled and posed for many photographs. They were wearing matching lavender bikinis, as they were seen eating donuts and playing with their new puppy, Cashie. In her bikini pics, Flip Or Flop star Christina El Moussa looks stunning. It seems like she has been working really hard on her body.

Happiness is a mom-daughter moment???? @christinaelmoussa #TGIF #MiniMe #LittleL #MomGoals A post shared by L*Space by Monica Wise (@lspaceswim) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Some things fill your heart without trying???? @christinaelmoussa in our CANDICE Top + DYNAMIC Bottom with daughter Taylor in our #LittleL shimmer bikini ✨#NationalPuppyDay #FlipOrFlop #LSpaceswim #LinkInBioToShop A post shared by L*Space by Monica Wise (@lspaceswim) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Christina El Moussa, 33, shared one of her bikini pics with Taylor, and some people apparently found it scandalous. However, almost all the comments with the image heavily supported the mother and wondered what made people think that the photo was inappropriate.

Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog???? Click link in my bio!!???????? A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

“The only reason anyone doesn’t like this pic is because they are jealous of how fantastic you look!!” one of her fans wrote.

“Anyone offended is clearly insecure with themselves which is a shame,” another fan wrote.

“Heard about the scandalous photo….still looking for it…..this cannot possibly be what everyone’s panties are in a twist about!” another user wrote.

Apparently unfazed by the storm around, the Flip Or Flop star shared one of the bikini pics after this. This time, Taylor is joined by other little girls in the pool, while her 19-month-old son, Brayden James, stands by the pool in his pajamas. The pic of the kids’ “first slumber party” looks fine for most. However, one of the users found it alarming. The user, who claims to be a mother herself, said it was “scary” to see Brayden standing so close to the pool.

Now Christina El Moussa is clearly not somebody who tolerates mom-shamers and their comments. She was quick to reply to what she called “concern,” aka judgment. Here are her three reasons. Firstly, it is a beach entry which is just a foot high. So, her son would be okay, even if he fell into the pool. Secondly, this is not the first time he is around a pool. And, finally, she was standing right there. It would take her three seconds to reach him.

The commenter was not entirely convinced with the Flip Or Flop star’s reasons. She said the little boy’s closeness to the pool was scary from a mother’s perspective. She said that she was a mother-of-three. However, her arguments about the “mother’s perspective” were slammed by other users.

“The fact that you even would make a comment like that to any mom — assuming that other moms don’t care about the safety of their kids — is just down right ridiculous,” one user wrote.

Flip Or Flop star Christina El Moussa does not seem to be one who feels disheartened by negative comments about her. Even though she did not reply further, she is sure to post many more bikini pics.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]