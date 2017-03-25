Model Emily Ratajkowski Loves To Travel The World In The Buff

Emily Ratajkowski continues to push the boundaries on Instagram. The 25-year-old model is no stranger to posing topless or in the buff. Emily loves to document her travels around the world, which has a strict no-clothing policy. She doesn’t even bother to wear a bathing suit because she feels much more comfortable and freeing in her own skin.

The “Blurred Lines” star took to Instagram to share a cheeky photo from her trip to Mexico. Emily posted a series of photos to show off her famous curves. In her latest snapshot, she resembled a naked mermaid as she skinny dipped in the ocean in broad daylight.

“La Sirena,” she captioned the NSFW photo. According to Sports Illustrated, the phrase is Spanish for The Mermaid. In another post, Emily was seen wearing an olive green bikini that showed off her cleavage and toned stomach. She simply captioned the post “Morning” and included an emoji of the Mexican flag.

Morning ???????? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Ratajkowski also followed up with several bikini selfies that she shamelessly took on her vacation. Because only this makeup-free beauty can look photo-ready at all times. She also hinted to her followers that she got a little “sunburned” while sunbathing in the buff on her tropical getaway.

Happy place ???????? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Someone got a sunburn A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been vocal for woman’s right, nudity, and sexuality. She believes that women can be both beautiful and smart and that they do not have to be modest to be respected.

“There’s this idea that if a man enjoys a photograph of a nude woman or if he likes your short skirt, he’s taking something away from you…It’s not right,” Ratajkowski said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year. “Sex is normal. Desire is normal. Attention is normal, and that’s okay.”

She’s always been open and honest about her sexuality. Emily didn’t care that the world knew she sent her friends and family intimate photos of herself in her Christmas cards. She also doesn’t care what you think about her nude photos and snapshots because she will continue to share them.

The model and actress graced the cover of InStyle’s March 2017 issue. According to Extra TV, Ratajkowski is seen wearing an exclusive shirt designed by Virgil Abloh. She also talked about her childhood and her thoughts expressing her sexuality on social media. Ratajkowski admits that her sheltered upbringing made her feel disconnected from pop culture and music.

“Whenever a Spice Girls song came on, everyone knew the words, but it was, like, totally over my head.”

These days, she feels more connected thanks to social media and that includes being able to express her sexuality on her own terms.

“The main criticism I get is, ‘Aren’t you just conforming to a patriarchal standard of beauty?’ Well, this is just the body I was given. I didn’t do anything to it – it’s just my body. But even if I had altered it, that would be fine, too.”

The model also had to deal with nude photos of herself that were shared without her consent. Last year, photographer Jonathan Leder published 71 never-before-seen nude photos from 2012 in his new book Leder/Ratajkowski. He even showed the photos at his “Polaroids” exhibition in New York City. He told High Snobiety his thoughts of the then-aspiring model.

“I would say that within 30 minutes of taking the first Polaroids, she was naked. I had worked with over 500 models by that point in my career, and I can tell you that Emily Ratajkowski was one of the most comfortable models I had ever worked with in terms of her body.”

Shortly after, she responded with a series of tweets, accusing Jonathan of publishing the photos without her approval, and highlighting the importance of “women choosing when and how they want to share their sexuality and bodies.” Emily says it should be her choice, who has set up all her social media accounts so she can stop them in the act.

“So I used Twitter to reinforce an idea that I believed in forever, which is that it’s up to me to choose when and how I want to share my sexuality.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]