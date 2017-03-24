Brandi Glanville Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Cocaine Confrontation On ‘RHOBH’

Brandi Glanville hasn’t been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years, but it sounds like she still watches the show. Of course, Brandi was close friends with Lisa Vanderpump, and she ended the friendship because she felt that she was being manipulated by her friend. This was a huge storyline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because Brandi wasn’t the only one who had some theories about Lisa’s passive role in the group. Many called her a puppet master who got other people to do her dirty work. But this year, it sounds like Lisa Rinna has captured Brandi’s attention.

According to a new tweet, Brandi Glanville is now revealing that she thinks Lisa Rinna had a great time on the boat trip where the drama completely unleashed. Even though the discussion was about Erika Girardi’s cold personality and how Dorit Kemsley tried desperately to be her friend, Rinna couldn’t stop talking about how she felt Dorit was lying. And it sounds like Rinna loves the drama, especially when she isn’t in the middle of it.

As Glanville pointed out on Twitter, Rinna loves being in a fight where she can scream and yell to prove a point — as long as she’s not the one it is about. And Brandi may be right. When Rinna is in the middle of the drama, she claims she doesn’t remember saying or doing something. Unlike Brandi Glanville, she doesn’t own her issues. And Glanville recognizes that her former co-star loves the lack of attention.

The Royal couple of Cabo for @djfriese bday party ???????????? A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

“Watching #RHOBH Andy Cohen. ‘Lips’ is so happy it’s not about her! So why not gang up?? Boat trips are always unfair & SCARY,” Brandi Glanville tweeted after watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where Lisa Rinna got into a heated argument with Dorit Kemsley

One person inquired about Brandi’s own boat trip where she slapped Lisa Vanderpump, asking, “Didn’t you slap LVP on a boat trip?”

It is interesting that Brandi brought up the fact that boat trips are scary, as she herself got caught up in some drama with Lisa Vanderpump on a boat. It was on a boat in Amsterdam that Brandi slapped Lisa. While she thought it was funny, Lisa was shocked.

“It was a love tap!” Brandi replied, to which another person added, “No it wasn’t it was cruel and it was probably how you got fired.”

“It’s not that serious!” Glanville replied, to which another person added, “Cruel? Seriously?! Have u watched how LVP has treated most the women on the show that dare not agree w/her?”

Can't wait to see the #rhobh reunion! Good luck to all the ladies! I'm sure it will be just as intense as it always has been! @bravoandy #bravotv A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Apparently, Brandi Glanville doesn’t see the situation between them as bad, and in her final blog post for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she hinted that she has no plan to settle any drama with Vanderpump.

“I was in no place to be at a superficial party, discussing a superficial incident with a person who was clearly not a friend, not that night. I said I would show up, and I did. After that, I wanted to be with my real close friends and family. Since this party my dad came out of the ICU and after 2 entire months and after a long stressful time I want to thank Dr. Allen Morris and all the doctors and nurses at Mercy General Hospital of Sacramento for saving my dad’s life yet again for the second time in 15 years,” Brandi Glanville wrote on her Bravo blog, hinting that her family and her personal life is much more important than solving her drama with Vanderpump.

What do you think of Brandi Glanville’s tweets about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]