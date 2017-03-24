Netflix April 2017: Here’s Everything Coming To, And Leaving Netflix In April

It’s that time again! Netflix has released the complete list of titles coming to, and leaving the streaming service in April 2017.
Most of the new additions will make their debut on April 1, however there are other titles that will be added throughout the month. Among the new television series and movies that have been added to Netflix’s library are the 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street, the true story of Schindler’s List starring Liam Neeson, Disney’s The BFG, The Secret Life of Pets, Gremlins, Tropic Thunder and Casting JonBenet. Chelsea: Season 2, Wynonna Earp: Season 1, and Documentary Now!: Season 2 will also be available next month.
Here’s What’s Coming to/Leaving Netflix in April 2017 https://t.co/HJdouFgIfo pic.twitter.com/YDZfZdX8Qk
— jasmine (@salsaverde) March 24, 2017
As you all know, new additions means we have to say goodbye to some of our favorites. Staring on April 1, Netflix is making some major cuts, meaning you need to start binge watching now! Among the titles being cut in April are, Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7, House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8 and the entire Superman collection.
Coming to Netflix in April
April 1
A Weekend with the Family (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Across the Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
Boy Bye (2016)
Born To Be Free (2016)
Cool Runnings (1993)
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)
Gremlins (1984)
Only for One Night (2016)
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler’s List (1993)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Thunderstruck (2012)
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
Trouble with the Curve (2012)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
The Tenth Man (2016)
April 2
The D Train (2015)
April 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2
Louis C.K. 2017
April 6
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
April 7
El Faro De Las Orcas
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3
The Get Down: Part 2
Win It All
April 8
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
April 10
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)
April 11
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
April 12
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
April 14
Chelsea: Season 2
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return
Sandy Wexler
April 15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Slam
April 18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs
April 19
A Plastic Ocean
April 21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1
Girlboss: Season 1
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1
Sand Castle
Tales by Light: Season 2
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4
The Prestige (2006)
Tramps
April 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
April 23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)
Phantom (2013)
April 24
Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
April 25
Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding
April 26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)
Trust (2010)
April 27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1
April 28
A Murder in the Park (2014)
Casting JonBenet
Dear White People: Season 1
Rodney King
Small Crimes
April 30
Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)
#Netflix changes are here for April 2017! What’s coming and going https://t.co/l48f4Wwymz pic.twitter.com/g2lWVQb8TB
— Kim Komando (@kimkomando) March 24, 2017
Leaving Netflix in April
April 1
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1 – 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9
Vanilla Sky
April 3
Collateral Damage
The Circle
April 7
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
April 9
Hero
April 10
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
April 14
The Lazarus Effect
April 15
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
April 17
American Dad! Season 6
April 26
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
April 30
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender
Are you excited about Netflix’s new additions? Did your favorites make the cut? Leave your comments below.
[Featured Image by Kaspars Grinvalds/ Shutterstock.com]