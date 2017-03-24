‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole’s Surprising Reaction To Brady’s Revelation

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously teased that Brady Black would make a confession to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). The latest information on this storyline is the surprising way Nicole responds. In an interview, Eric Martsolf discussed Brady’s statement and Nicole’s reaction.

Nicole is on the run with her biological daughter, Holly. Even though Brady initially planned on convincing her to return to Salem, he changed his mind. Now, he is helping her stay under the radar. This week, Brady and Nicole made it to Canada and got her set up in a house. He returned to Salem, but after speaking with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Brady will go back to Canada to declare his love for Arianne Zucker‘s character.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf discussed the storyline. The soap opera actor revealed that Nicole gives a surprising reaction to Brady’s confession. Instead of jumping into a relationship like she usually does, Nicole will have reservations and feel uneasy about the situation.

“Her reaction is surprising. Even Ari and I had a good laugh about her reaction. It’s not, ‘Oh, my God, I love you, too!’ It’s a very uneasy feeling for her. He’s pretty much full steam ahead, and she has reservations about everything.”

On Days Of Our Lives, Brady and Nicole have history. There were times when they were “friends with benefits.” At one point, Brady planned on marrying Nicole, but it didn’t work out. This is the reason why Nicole is hesitant – because they never worked out in the past, so why should things be any different this time around?

“They’ve always been kind of friends with benefits. They have always helped each other through the bad times to transition to the next love interest. They’ve never really had the time to invest and actually give themselves a true shot at being a couple. She just doesn’t know if she wants to go down that road with Brady. I think a lot of it has to do with the situation and the fact that she just lost Daniel (Shawn Christian), and there’s all kinds of uncertainty in Nicole’s mind about it. So, it’s not just an immediate happily ever after for these two. He has to fight for it, and he has to try to convince her that these very good friends can actually become much more so”

In Brady’s mind, being away from Salem might make a difference. Martsolf explained to the publication that back home, they were always involved some sort of drama. However, being somewhere new and where nobody knows who they are might be a good thing. In fact, Brady has an idea that they should become Canadian citizens and open up a hardware store.

However, like with all soap opera storylines, trouble is brewing beneath the surface. Fans recently were introduced to Brady and Nicole’s neighbor, Hillary (Jennifer Landon). She is a private investigator, which makes Nicole paranoid when she finds out. That isn’t all that is coming up. Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Hillary’s husband, Scooter (Robb Derringer), is a sex addict. When meeting him, Nicole can sense that something isn’t quite right with Scooter and Hillary’s home life. It was also hinted that because of Scooter, Nicole’s past might come back to haunt her.

What do you think of Brady and Nicole’s storyline? Will she give in and try to have a relationship with Eric Martsolf’s character on Days Of Our Lives? How will this affect Arianne Zucker leaving the soap opera?

