Lala Kent Explains Why Alleged ‘Married Boyfriend’ Wasn’t On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Lala Kent didn’t reveal her boyfriend’s identity during Vanderpump Rules Season 5 and during a new interview, she explains why she kept her mystery man, who is rumored to be film producer Randall Emmett (seen above), off camera.

Earlier this week, after her appearance at the Vanderpump Rules reunion was confirmed, Lala Kent attended a taping of The Daily Dish‘s Podcast series.

“I’ll tell every single part of my life, but I’m not willing to tell parts of someone else’s life if they haven’t signed up for it,” Lala Kent explained during the episode, according to a report by Reality Tea on March 23.

Lala Kent has been linked to Randall Emmett, who she was seen with at celebrity hotspot Mr. Chow’s restaurant in early 2016, since late last year. At the time, All About the Real Housewives revealed several key facts about the potential couple’s relationship and claimed Lala Kent may have shared a photo of Randall Emmett on her Instagram page.

As the outlet explained to readers, Lala Kent shared a photo of herself and her mystery man, whose face wasn’t seen, but later deleted the photo. A short time later, a fan noticed that the man in Kent’s photo was wearing a bracelet that appeared to be identical to one Randall Emmett was seen wearing in his own social media photos.

“People who don’t want to be a part of this, I don’t want them to feel like they have to be,” Lala Kent continued to The Daily Dish.

Lala Kent went on to compare her situation to that of Stassi Schroeder, who opted to leave her years-long relationship with Patrick Meagher off the show. As fans may recall, Schroeder began dating Meagher after splitting from former boyfriend Jax Taylor and ultimately moved from her Los Angeles home into his home in New York City.

“I think it’s amazing that Stassi tried to protect [her ex boyfriend] Patrick,” Lala Kent said. “That’s the person she loved and ultimately that’s what’s going to be there at the end of the day. Who knows how long a TV show is going to last or how long you’re going to be in the public eye, but the person that you’re going to be with forever, that’s what matters.”

Lala Kent didn’t say much about her relationship on Vanderpump Rules, despite the many comments about her boyfriend being married, but in recent weeks, she’s been fairly vocal about their time together.

In one of Lala Kent’s most recent posts on Twitter, the Vanderpump Rules star told fans she was getting pampered ahead of her boyfriend’s weekend birthday. Shortly thereafter, a fan commented on her post and pointed out that Randall Emmett’s birthday is this Saturday, March 25.

Lala Kent did not respond to the fan’s post.

All About the Real Housewives also noted a rumor regarding Lala Kent’s upcoming role in the Nicholas Cage film Arsenal, which she allegedly nabbed after sleeping with a producer. Ironically, producer Randall Emmett is currently working on the film.

“[Lala Kent] is in fact in the upcoming movie Arsenal as Lauryn Kent and… [Randall Emmett] is listed having some connection to the film but it doesn’t say in what capacity,” the outlet explained to readers.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion special, which begins airing on April 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

