‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jax Back April 3 – Confesses Kidney Scam To Carly

General Hospital spoilers show Jasper “Jax” Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) is back in early April to Port Charles and it’s long past time for him to spill his guts about Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) and that dirty black market kidney deal he orchestrated. General Hospital spoilers say it all comes tumbling out leaving many stunned.

Carly Gets Sad News

The week of April 3, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central say Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) gets sad news. The last time Jax left town after the funeral of Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig), he had to hustle back to Australia because his mom was sick. That was mentioned on General Hospital.

We know from General Hospital spoilers and news that Lady Jane Jacks portrayer Barbara Tarbuck passed away in December of last year. General Hospital history shows Carly liked Lady Jane even if she Aussie matriarch wasn’t always a fan of Carly’s. Details of Lady Jane’s death is likely the sad news Carly gets.

From Sad To Worse

But General Hospital spoilers predict the loss of Jax’s mother is just the tip of the awful iceberg that Jax brings to town with him. Three times Jax showed up in Port Charles then chickened out on telling Carly the truth about Josslyn Jack’s (Eden McCoy) kidney and General Hospital spoilers say truth is overdue.

According to General Hospital spoilers, Carly will not handle it well when Jax finally comes clean. The truth is messy and the reality of what Jax has to unveil to Carly is pretty awful. Jax did things out of character for him given his usual good behavior on General Hospital compared to most of the other characters.

#GH Today: “Are you telling me,” Sonny demands, “that Jax is sleeping with my wife?” pic.twitter.com/mFocoUuMBr — Laura H (@pmekame) November 28, 2016

A Trail Of Lies

On General Hospital, when Carly first decided to investigate the kidney donor mystery months after Jake Webber (Hudson West) was revealed to be alive, Jax immediately fought with Carly about it. General Hospital spoilers had Jax trying to make it all about Josslyn, but it was his guilt and secrets he protected.

When Carly persisted, we saw on General Hospital that Jax bribed the transplant nurse to tell Carly that Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) arranged for the black-market kidney. It was a clever lie since Helena stole Jake away from his parents but it was not a lie that would last on General Hospital.

Jax like omg she talking about Sonny again.. #gh pic.twitter.com/RHD1yMGFX1 — Sinakat (@bigbrotherfan35) November 21, 2016

The Nelle Mess Unravels

When Nina Clay (Michelle Stafford) helped Carly find Nelle, that opened the door to the big revenge storyline on General Hospital. That brought Jax back a second time. He looked like a spider on a hot plate from the moment he saw Nelle. Jax fled General Hospital as soon as it was confirmed Nelle was the donor.

General Hospital spoilers say that was when Jax should have come clean because then Nelle never would have pursued her revenge scheme against Carly because Nelle would have known Jax was to blame and not her adoptive big sister. Now, General Hospital spoilers predict the situation is much worse.

Carly Furious At Jax

General Hospital spoilers predict Carly will walk away from Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) over his Nelle lies and, in all fairness, that means she should kick Jax out of her life too since his lies started this avalanche of revenge and dishonesty in her life. General Hospital spoilers predict Carly will be stunned.

When Jax returns in early April, General Hospital spoilers say he tells the truth to both Carly and Josslyn and admits he bought Nelle’s kidney to save Josslyn’s life. It’s understandable that Jax would do anything to save his daughter, even buying a black market kidney, but he’s in big trouble on General Hospital.

Lingering Questions

General Hospital spoilers promise even after Jax comes clean to Carly and Joss, there are still some lingering issues. First, if Jax knew the kidney for Joss came from Nelle, does that mean Jax knew Jake was not the donor? Did Jax know Helena stole Jake from General Hospital?

General Hospital spoilers say Jax may owe some answers to Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) if he knew their son was alive and kidnapped but never told them. This story has legs that have not been fully explored and General Hospital spoilers say Jax will pay dearly for his lies.

Finally, we’ll have closure on this lingering kidney donor storyline starting the week of April 3 when we see how these General Hospital spoilers play out.

Tomorrow on #GH 3/24 Finn loses his crap, Jason tempts Curtis, Alexis needs a drink, Friz plays Pictionary, more… https://t.co/orKDnIQY3W — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) March 24, 2017

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]