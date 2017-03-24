‘My Hero Academia’ Season 2 English Sub/Dub On Multiple Streaming Platforms

Season 2 of My Hero Academia, one of the most eagerly anticipated new anime series that debuted last year, will stream on a few more platforms, confirmed Funimation. It is one of the rarest of Japanese anime series that will have its sequel premier simultaneously in many other countries outside Japan.

After acquiring the second season of My Hero Academia a few days ago, Funimation Entertainment confirmed today that English-subtitled simulcast episodes of the new season will stream on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. My Hero Academia Season 2 is expected to premier on April 1. Interestingly, this is one of the few series that will be released for international audiences on the same day it premiers in Japan. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Season 2 of My Hero Academia will premiere simultaneously in Japan, U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland.

My Hero Academia Color Spread. pic.twitter.com/4xcsS3nsZI — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 23, 2017

Incidentally, Funimation has only licensed English-subbed episodes of My Hero Academia to the other platforms. Fans who wish to watch English SimulDub episodes of My Hero Academia Season 2 will have to head over to FunimationNow. As part of the announcement, the company noted that the first six episodes of both the English-subtitled simulcast and English SimulDub will launch on the same day they are aired in Japan. It is not clear if the rest of the episodes of the Japanese series will have a simultaneous broadcast schedule.

While there may not be many anime fans that are unaware of My Hero Academia, it is undeniably one of the most promising anime of 2017. Released last year, the series follows the story of an unfortunate boy who aspires to be a superhero despite lacking the fundamental requirement to be one. The unlikeliest of boys ever to dream about being a superhero is named Izuku Midoriya. He is said to be unfortunate because Izuku is born in a world in which almost everyone has some kind of super-powered “quirk.” In other words, every person has some kind of unique gift that can potentially offer him or her an entry into the Hero Academy.

Interestingly, despite being completely “normal”, Izuku doesn’t give up his dream of enrolling in the elite academy. In Season 1 of My Hero Academia, Izuku managed to catch the attention of the legendary hero All Might. Having managed to win over the mighty hero, Izuku convinced All Might to teach him the ropes.

Pumped for season 2 of My Hero Academia, so I drew these two ;D pic.twitter.com/pQGtDsCg1y — TheUnseriousguy (@Unseriousguy) March 20, 2017

[Warning: Season 2 of My Hero Academia spoilers ahead]

Having gained admission to the elite hero academy, Izuku is now the ninth user of the “One for All” Quirk. Season 2 is expected to explore the students’ lives within the academy. The freshmen class is expected to debut at the world-renowned U.A. Sports Festival!. Season 2 of My Hero Academia is expected to contain a lot of friendly confrontations as young heroes face off in the ultimate showdown.

Interestingly, a recently uploaded teaser video about Season 2 of My Hero Academia, revealed two unique quirks of two students, Eijiro Kirishima and Denki Kaminari. While Eijiro possesses the hardening quirk, Denki can zap things with his electrification quirk.

In case one needs a quick recap of the entire first season of My Hero Academia, a special recap episode of the series is expected to premiere in Japan on Saturday, March 25. For those who want to experience Izuku’s story again the home media release of My Hero Academia has also been planned.

[Featured Image by Kohei Horikoshi/My Hero Academia/Viz Media]