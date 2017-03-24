Watch Rick Ross Address Joseline Hernandez Dating Rumors On Wendy Williams

Rick Ross found himself in the middle of a Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez break up in Love and Hip Hop Atlanta last year because of a controversial picture. The Carol City rapper had his hand around Joseline’s waist in what Wendy describes as a provocative pose, which you can see below.

Looks like it's going down on the bus ???????????? #RickRoss #StevieJ #JoselineHernandez #LiraGalore #BattleOfTheBuses A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2016 at 1:56pm PST

Stevie J reacted to the picture when it surfaced and brought up Rozay’s now ex-fiance Lira Galore. Stevie also confronted Joseline in Love and Hip Hop Atlanta and stated the following:

“For a boss like me, you don’t take pictures with a [man] touching on your leg and you touching on his hand. You don’t do that.”

It turns out Stevie and Joseline’s blow up was over nothing as Rick Ross tells Wendy Williams that the Puerto Rican princess was not his girlfriend or a hookup when questioned.

During the interview, Rick Ross stares at the picture he took with Joseline and quips: “That just felt right,” referring to his hand over Joseline. When Wendy suggest that it felt right for the night, Rick Ross clarifies that it felt right: “For that moment, we just took that picture.”

There were other issues that eventually led Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J’s split in Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Season 5, so the “Aston Martin Music” rapper didn’t play a consequential role.

Joseline then revealed that she is pregnant in the season finale; however, Stevie J wasn’t sure the child was his despite the Puerto Rican princess insisting that she has not been with another man.

This is kind of hot! #lahhatl A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Joseline gave birth to her first daughter Bonnie Bella and a paternity test proved that Steve Jordan is the father. The process in which Joseline tries to prove Stevie is currently airing on Season 6 of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. Joseline attempts to use his briefs to get a DNA sample to prove he is the father. However, Stevie has to willingly submit a DNA sample for it to be admissible in court.

#puertoricanprincess #joselinehernandez #baddestputa you thought I was a corpse ???????????????????????????????????????????????? #Getmoney A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:49pm PST

Stevie J had a short relationship with Faith Evans and rumors are swirling that he is getting back together with Joseline. They posted Instagram photos together, which fueled rumors that the on and off couple are officially back on.

During their tumultuous break up, Stevie accused Joseline of physically assaulting him after she suspected he was seeing her Love and Hip Hop Atlanta nemesis Tommie. Stevie J also accused the Puerto Rican princess of abusing drugs and alcohol during her pregnancy. However, she refuted his claims and took a drug test to prove her innocence.

Stevie J seemed willing to put their feud behind them when it was revealed that he is the father. He told TMZcameras earlier this year that he wants a truce with Joseline and even calls her a great mom.

A report also surfaced that Joseline still has feelings for Stevie despite all their drama.

“No matter what Joseline says or how she tries to front like she’s over Stevie, she’s still got feelings for him,” a source close to the situation told HollywoodLife.com. “They’ve always had a crazy up and down relationship, a lot of people think they’re going to get back together.”

Joseline and Stevie are yet to reveal the face of their daughter Bonnie Bella. It is unclear whether they will show the baby on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. Joseline told fans that she has a delivery special airing on VH1, however it is yet to receive an air date.

Rick Ross has released his ninth album Rather You Than Me and announced a follow-up Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill to be released later this year.

Do you think Joseline and Stevie are back together?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Paras Griffin/Getty Images]