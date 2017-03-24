Brad Pitt Dating Again? Not Exactly, But He’s Doing This Instead

It’s been half a year since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their split, which turned into an exhausting divorcing process for both sides.

But the World War Z actor is in no rush to get back to the dating world despite rumors of Pitt dating his Allied co-star Marion Cotillard as well as multiple other celebs.

It appears that Brad Pitt has no interest in wearing a tuxedo and buying flowers to impress the ladies on dates, as he has something very different that keeps him busy nowadays. But if you’re thinking Brad Pitt is busy playing Cable in the new Deadpool sequel, here’s the disappointing part.

Brad Pitt as Cable in Deadpool 2 was apparently close to happeninghttps://t.co/Zun9tM1bKD pic.twitter.com/aP8vFXAAWm — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) March 24, 2017

Amid rumors circulating on the Internet about Brad Pitt being cast as Cable in Deadpool 2, the 53-year-old actor was actually considering starring in the superhero follow-up. But the casting of Brad Pitt as Cable in the Deadpool sequel eventually turned into nothing, as the actor moved on from the project. Instead, Pitt may soon start killing crowds of zombies in the new World War Z 2 movie, as there are rumors indicating that Paramount might soon give a green light to the project.

Possible leaked concept art of Brad Pitt as #Cable for #Deadpool2 think it's official concept art??? pic.twitter.com/bDZDvApq2g — The Punisher (@ItsNotRevenge) March 24, 2017

But if Brad Pitt isn’t dating, isn’t playing Cable in Deadpool 2 and his new World War Z movie hasn’t even been confirmed yet, what is the actor doing despite going through a rather ugly divorcing process from Jolie, who had been by Pitt’s side for 12 years?

A source close to Brad Pitt told People magazine about the actor’s new hobby. And the new hobby has the single 53-year-old Pitt using his hands. Brad Pitt actually has been dabbling in sculpture lately. And the source reveals that Pitt “seems much happier.”

But it seems that putting his hands to work in sculpture and turning down the role of Cable in Deadpool 2 aren’t the only things that have kept Brad Pitt busy since his September, 2016, divorce from Jolie. Instead of walking down the road of dating, Brad Pitt has decided to reconnect with his former pals, according to the source.

“He often has friends over.”

#hollywood Brad Pitt Is Desperate To Give Kids A ‘Sense Of Normalcy’ Amid Nasty Split With Angelina Jolie https://t.co/5aemCfELma pic.twitter.com/Cs8jhkzgkz — Katty Perry (@LiveKattyHudson) March 23, 2017

While the insider didn’t elaborate on Brad Pitt’s low-key social life and there’s no telling if the actor’s home parties involve bachelor parties, drinking, strippers, and all that, the source points out that Pitt “seems happy” about his old friends being back in his life.

But Pitt may have plans to get back to the dating world soon, just as soon as he gets back into shape (though he’s in excellent lean shape now, as seen from his Golden Globes 2017 appearance this past January). The insider revealed that Brad Pitt has been working out almost daily and has lost “a few pounds.”

“He’s in very good shape.”

Besides, Brad Pitt has also been spending a lot of time with his kids – which may be one of the reasons why the Fury actor has been absent from the dating world since the split from Jolie. Brad Pitt and Jolie share six kids together: 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, all of whom share the last name Jolie-Pitt, according to E! News.

Brad Pitt and Jolie recently hired a private judge to resolve their divorce and custody issues. It makes the divorcing process much easier now that the former couple are once again communicating. And while Brad Pitt’s kids would probably be excited to see their dad play Cable in the Deadpool sequel, they do have other projects of their dad’s to look forward to. Pitt will next appear in Netflix’s War Machine.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]