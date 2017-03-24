Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Hints About Being Back Together, Source Says

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt hints about being back together for the sake of their children. A source says that they are on speaking terms again after their split in September 2016. Although their short conversations are short and brief and mostly about custody stuff, could this be a sign that they are mending patches between themselves? Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt hints about being back together after communicating for the first time in a long while.

Our kids are our first priority, no matter what!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt hints about being back together after the former couple have reportedly spoken to each other face-to-face. They have not been on speaking terms following that altercation between Brad Pitt and their eldest son, Maddox, while on board a plane. They have also snubbed each other out during press meetings and in the court.

Due to media publicity, the pair decided to enlist a private judge in January to deal with their divorce and custody issues. They have yet to reach a resolution, but a source close to the family told E! News that they are once again communicating for the first time after six months.

“Things have calmed settled between Brad and Angelina. It’s not as tense as it had been. They are focused on the kids and working to do what’s best for them,” said the source.

Throughout their 12-year relationship, with the last two years as husband and wife, the former couple has adopted children from different parts of the world starting with the eldest Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, from Cambodia; Pax Jolie-Pitt, 13, from Vietnam; and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 12, from Ethiopia. They also have biological children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 10, born in Namibia, and twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 8.

The source revealed that their conversations may have been limited; nevertheless, it still brings a note that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt hints about being back together. “They recently started talking again and it’s a significant step. Up until now everything was through lawyers and assistants,” added the source.

During a previous interview with BBC in Cambodia, the mother-of-six opened up about the struggles of rearing their children after their split. She’s determined to raise them as a single mother, but she was caught off-guard when the interviewer asked her about the status of their family. The actress-turned-director sadly replied, “My focus is my children—our children—and my focus is finding this way through. As I said, we are and forever will be a family.”

According to the source, “the decision to communicate” was on behalf of the children’s plea and their therapist. Their speaking terms are limited to the kids and their schedules, yet it could be bring about a change. In line with Jolie’s wishes, the 53-year-old actor admitted that he hopes it would be a successful co-parenting with Jolie. He ends his comment by saying his top priority would be to focus on their kid’s welfare.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are pursuing each of their hobbies

It’s been a hectic schedule for the couple after the split. The kids are currently under Angelina Jolie’s care and they are accompanying their mom at Siem Reap, Cambodia for her directorial debut. Jolie is promoting her Netflix production, First They Killed My Father. The film is an adaptation by Loung Ung’s memoir and her experience during the Khmer Rouge genocide under the communist party in the late 1970s which saw more than 2 million killed. Jolie gave free screenings to some parts of Cambodia during the February premiere of the film. It is set to be shown on Netflix after six months since its release.

Meanwhile, Pitt took the time to rekindle with old friends and start a new hobby in his now “single” status. An insider close to Brad revealed to People Magazine that the actor is “much happier” and is totally engrossed in sculpture making. He has been busily working on a sculpture at Thomas Houseago’s studio off-cam while lining his next movies as an actor and a producer.

