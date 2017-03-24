Kailyn Lowry Writing New Book: ‘Teen Mom’ To Talk New Pregnancy And Divorce

Kailyn Lowry has been writing plenty of books lately, as she recently released yet another book about her life. Hustle and Heart is a book about her childhood, her dreams and her life. Many fans had hoped she would go into detail about her divorce drama with Javi Marroquin, but since the marriage was over and the divorce kept getting more dramatic, she decided to save those details. And then, all of a sudden, she broke the news that she was pregnant with her third child. Now, fans are wondering if she’s writing yet another book about her pregnancy decision.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is already working on a new book, which will talk about her decision to have a third child. Lowry has yet to discuss who the father is and why she decided to have that third child with a third man, when her marriage ended because she didn’t want a third child at the moment.

“Loved hustle and heart so I HAD to order Pride over Pity. PLEASE tell me you’re writing another book?” one person asked Kailyn Lowry, who replied, “Yes ma’am!!! In the works!”

Of course, Lowry has written anything and everything about her life, and she’s written children’s books. But she hasn’t really written anything about having a third baby and she hasn’t talked about her divorce with Javi Marroquin in great detail. They have been trying to respect one another, but they have both lashed out at one another on Twitter, and things haven’t always been cordial. And while Marroquin may have plenty to say about Kailyn’s pregnancy decision, it sounds like she will be the one to tell her story.

“Do you think you’ll write a 3rd book that talks about the feelings you experienced to decide to have one more “tiny human”?” another fan asked her, to which Kailyn Lowry replied, “I have already signed a contract for it!!!”

Kailyn announced her pregnancy news on her personal website just a few weeks ago. At this time, she was already in her second trimester. Lowry revealed that she wanted to wait to see if she was having a boy or a girl, but she never talked about the father of the child. At present time, he remains nameless. It is quite possible that she chose to get pregnant with a friend or with a new boyfriend, as they both wanted a child. Marroquin hasn’t shared his honest feelings about the pregnancy, but one can imagine it isn’t good.

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” Kailyn Lowry revealed on her personal website just a few weeks ago, shocking everyone with her announcement.

On her website, Lowry explained that Jo Rivera already knew about the pregnancy and had been a huge support system for her. But Kailyn also revealed that she hadn’t had a chance to explain the news to Javi. He later revealed that he already knew about the pregnancy and that his friends had told him about it. He reminded her about his loyalty, saying he could have sold the news to a tabloid but didn’t.

