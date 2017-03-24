Angelina Jolie Is Not Moving Her Children To London Despite Rumors

It has been rumored since last year that Angelina Jolie is planning on taking the children she shares with Brad Pitt and moving them overseas to London, but multiple sources now confirm that this is not the case and that any rumors of Jolie moving to London are false.

The rumors began after Angelina Jolie was offered the role of visiting professor at the London School of Economics, where she will be teaching a new masters course on the subject of women, security and peace, and this course will run from 2016-2017.

People report that some of Angelina Jolie’s duties as visiting professor in London will be to hold lectures as well as work through public events and workshops. Jolie will also continue her research work on women, security and peace while she is teaching.

This new course at the London School of Economics was thought up by William Hague, who was Britain’s former foreign secretary, and Angelina Jolie herself. Jolie is reportedly pleased with the creation of her new course and hopes that other academic institutions will also set up programs like the one that she and William Hague will be partnering in.

“I am very encouraged by the creation of this master’s program. I hope other academic institutions will follow this example, as it is vital that we broaden the discussion on how to advance women’s rights and end impunity for crimes that disproportionately affect women, such as sexual violence in conflict. I am looking forward to teaching and to learning from the students as well as to sharing my own experiences of working alongside governments and the United Nations.”

The aims of the new London School of Economics course that Angelina Jolie will be teaching are described on the university’s website as “the ways in which women and gender are understood in relation to, and affected by, regional, national and global peace and security processes in conflict and post-conflict setting.”

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the new teacher of LSE, Angelina Jolie. pic.twitter.com/SD2M7ZVYDj — Angelina Jolie (@joliestweet) March 14, 2017

Because of this new course that she will be teaching and also in part due to her divorce from Brad Pitt, it has been rumored that Angelina Jolie is planning on uprooting Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, the children she shares with Brad, and moving them to London to be closer to her work. People have refuted this rumor, and one source has called it nonsense.

“The rumors are nonsense. She isn’t moving to London.”

A second source told People that Angelina Jolie travels often for her work and that despite her new job in London, nothing has changed and she will not be moving abroad with her children. As a visiting professor, Angelina will be able to travel back and forth to London much as she would for her other work and she still resides in Los Angeles at this time.

“America is her home, it’s where her family lives. She has been traveling around the world for her work for 16 years. Nothing has changed.”

In fact, on Tuesday Angelina Jolie gave her first lecture at the London School of Economics and discussed the role women play in refugee camps and how being stateless makes it more difficult for women to escape from crimes like sexual violence. Angelina also spoke about the work that is currently being done by governments as well as those who are involved in field work, much like the work she does with the United Nations.

Gossip Cop further report that despite the claims of TMZ that Angelina Jolie is moving overseas with her family, Jolie’s own representative told Gossip Cop that “there is no plan to move to London.”

How do you think Angelina Jolie’s new course will be and why do you think media sources keep insisting that she is moving to London with the children she has with Brad Pitt?

[Featured Image by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]