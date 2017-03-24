Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West ‘A**hole,’ What Caused Robbery Flashback?

Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West an “a**hole” for scaring her and causing her to flashback to her horrific robbery. What did Kanye do to make the reality star think of the traumatic event?

In the most recent preview for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed to her family that she had been struggling to heal emotionally and mentally after she was robbed in Paris back in October 2016.

I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me. I can say I’ve become so much better because of it….thank you for allowing me to share my story tonight #KUWTK A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Kim explained that she had recently suffered a stressful flashback to the incident after her husband Kanye West came home late one night. Kim had apparently gotten startled by West’s late-night entrance to their home after a concert one night.



The 36-year-old reality star told her sister Kourtney Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner that she “totally freaked out” at her husband, according to Complex.

“I did not sleep last night. I totally freaked out,” Kim said. “[Kanye] always comes up the back stairs. I always know he comes out the stairs that go into my room. But he came up the front stairs and all I heard were his feet stomping up stairs.”

The flashback occurred not long after she was robbed. Kardashian added that Kanye’s hearing was not the best after his concerts since he is near loud speakers for hours, which did not help the situation.

“At three in the morning, he came in and that’s the same time the robbery happened. ❤️ you @simoneharouche A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT After a concert he can’t hear that well, so I’m going, ‘Hello, hello!’ Like, exactly what I did and he’s not responding to me because he can’t hear me.”

Kim said that she started crying and grabbed her daughter North who was nearby sleeping.

“I’m freaking out in bed and North fell asleep with me, so I’m grabbing her and I’m like, ‘Hello! Hello!’ and he’s not answering me. Hello, a**hole!”

NYFW here we come!!! Thank you @jetluxlife!!! #jetluxlife✈️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star proposed that the family come up with a plan to prevent incidents like this from occurring again.

On the last episode of the E! reality series, Kim opened up about the traumatic robbery, where she was held at gunpoint while thieves stole over $10 million worth of jewelry from her.

“I said I don’t have any money. “They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs.”

Kardashian fully prepared herself for the worst during the horrific incident.

“They’re going to rape me and I fully mentally prepped myself. I pray Kourtney’s going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed.”

Season 13 of KUWTK premieres this Sunday, March 12 at 9/8c on E! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

The reality star called her private security guard the second the thieves left the apartment.

“My heart started to get really tense. I knew something wasn’t quite right… So I slid off my bed and picked up my phone and I’m like, I don’t know how to call 911 in a foreign country.”

In an unrelated incident, Kim Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner was robbed of $200,000 worth of jewelry from her home in California which police believe to have been an “inside job.”

The Kardashians and Jenners have definitely increased their security and changed their ways with how much information they share on social media.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Staff/Getty Images]