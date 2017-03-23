‘Teen Mom 2’: MTV Host Wants Javi Marroquin To Find Love On ‘Are You The One’

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is looking for love after his divorce with Kailyn Lowry, and MTV may be able to help him out. The reality TV dad has been battling his ex-wife for months now, and has finally decided he’s ready for a new romance.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Javi Marroquin recently made an audition tape to land a spot on the next season of MTV’s popular dating competition series, Are You The One. Javi, who has been a part of the Teen Mom 2 family since meeting Kailyn Lowry over five years ago, revealed on the Are You The One aftershow that he was looking to join the cast and hopefully find his perfect match.

In Touch Weekly reports that Are You The One aftershow host, Terrence J thinks Javi joining the show would be a great idea.

“I was just getting up to speed on the Teen Mom of it all — so I watched every episode of Are You the One, got really embedded in it, and I didn’t realize how much of a cult following the Teen Mom community is!” he says. “So I think Javi would be a HUGE gift for the show because fans were going crazy for this guy — so he definitely has my vote for sure!”

If Javi were to transition from one MTV series to the next, he wouldn’t be the first to do so. As many MTV viewers know, former members of The Real World, Road Rules, and Are You The One casts have joined The Challenge, and rumor has it that Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus is set to join the cast of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns for Season 8 later this year.

While Briana DeJesus’ incorporation into the Teen Mom 2 cast has yet to be confirmed by MTV, multiple sources have told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Briana has been filming with MTV crews, and that if she is joining Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Leah Messer, the original cast members will likely get less screen time during each episode. This could cause some serious drama among the girls, or Briana may be welcomed to the series with open arms. Only time will tell.

However, while Terrence J thinks Javi Marroquin should join the cast of Are You The One to find love, he may be too late. As the Inquisitr recently reported, the Teen Mom 2 dad is currently dating fellow MTV star, Madison Channing Walls, whom many fans may remember from her time on The Real World: Skeletons. Javi and Madison went public with their romance over the weekend by posting photos together on their social media accounts.

???? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

For now, Javi is keeping quiet about his new romance with Madison, but he did say that the reality star is “beautiful” and that the two were currently “getting to know each other right now.”

Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, was reportedly blindsided by the news that he had a new woman in his life. “Kail doesn’t know anything about a new girlfriend,” an insider told Radar Online about the relationship.

As of now, Kailyn has an order of protection against Javi, and the pair is not supposed to talk about anything that doesn’t concern their son, Lincoln. Meanwhile, it looks like there could be a lot of changing coming to MTV in the near future. If Javi’s relationship with Madison doesn’t work out, fans may be seeing him on Are You The One, as well as Briana DeJesus joining Javi and the rest of the cast on Teen Mom 2.

What are your thoughts on the latest MTV drama?

[Featured Image by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images]