Carrie Underwood Working Out With Her Son Is The Sweetest Thing You’ll See Today

Carrie Underwood is spreading a few smiles by sharing an adorable video with her two-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood took to Instagram on March 22 to share a very sweet video with the youngster, which showed the country superstar working out in what appeared to be her home gym while her son tried to copy her exercise moves.

Carrie shared the mother-son workout video with her more than 5.6 million followers via the social media site this week, which is just one of a slew of super sweet photos and videos Carrie has shared with fans as her youngster grows.

“My workout buddy,” Carrie captioned the sweet exercise video with Isaiah, revealing that she’s wearing pieces from her athleisure line Calia by Carrie Underwood. “Mama’s in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs… whatever works! #StayThePath.”

“PS, please excuse my yoga form,” Underwood then joked in the caption of the video, which has already raked up more than 1.2 million views in the first 12 hours since Carrie uploaded the workout clip of her son. “I don’t do much yoga, but like to stretch…”

Underwood’s sweet 30-second workout clip showed Carrie showing off her best exercise moves to her son, who could be seen attempting a number of poses and stretches until he asked the former American Idol winner to pick him up as she tried to do a few lunges.

The exercise clip is just the latest in a slew of adorable videos Underwood has shared with fans showing off her son, as Carrie most recently posted a heartwarming message for Isaiah to celebrate his second birthday on February 27.

Posting a picture of little Isaiah playing with a balloon last month, Carrie told her Instagram followers that her son, her only child with husband Mike Fisher, “is getting so big.”

“On one hand, it’s so fun to see him learn and grow but on the other, it’s all happening so fast!” Underwood continued of Isaiah, who was born back in 2015. “Happy birthday, little monkey! You are my world… my heart… and I thank God for you each and every day! The two years you have been on this earth have been the best of our lives! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

But it sounds like Underwood won’t be working out and showing off her yoga moves to just one baby soon, as Carrie also revealed last year that she and Mike are planning to expand their family and give Isaiah a sibling in the not too distant future.

Carrie Underwood said to People that she wants to give the youngster a sibling who’s close in age last year, revealing at the time that she “definitely sees one more baby” in her and Fisher’s future.

Underwood’s sweet exercise time with her son is exactly what the superstar promised fans she’d be getting up to during her time off, though Carrie is expected to break her streak of time away from the spotlight next month as Billboard reported that she’ll be taking to the ACM Awards stage with Keith Urban to perform their duet “The Fighter” on April 2.

Carrie told People last month that she would be taking some time off after spending the majority of 2016 on tour, revealing that she’ll be spending some time at home in Tennessee with Isaiah and husband Mike.

“I’m kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play,” Carrie said during an interview at the 2017 Grammy Awards, where Underwood performed her duet with Urban for the first time on TV.

“I’m kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: ‘Okay, it’s time to get creative and work on new music!'” Underwood added of when fans can expect to see her back to work and producing new music. “I’m nervous because I want whatever I do next to be amazing.”

