‘DWTS’ Rumors: Sharna Burgess Addresses Rumors She Is Dating Bonner Bolton

The rumors are already flying this season on Dancing with the Stars about if Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton could be a couple. These two obviously have chemistry and get along great already. Now Sharna is speaking out about speculations that they are a couple, and People shared what Sharna Burgess had to say about her relationship with Bonner Bolton.

DWTS' Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton are continuing to fuel those romance rumors, y'all. https://t.co/1JOGsYgGep pic.twitter.com/BNjm9AKDkB — E! News (@enews) March 22, 2017

Sharna and Bonner looked great on the dance floor together and then he was seen putting his arm around her and even putting it a bit too close on her thigh. Everyone thought that he went right for her private area, but the couple later spoke out and said it was a mistake. Here is what Bonner had to say about it all.

“I was watching Peta [Murgatroyd] and Nick [Viall] up there and I really had no idea. I knew it was her that bumped into me and I put my arm around her and I was turned to watch the TV screen and I felt her push my hand away and honestly had no idea.”

Bonner even went on to explain that he didn’t know the camera caught it or that it was seen that way until his Twitter feed blew up later that night. Everyone was going crazy over what they saw and the way that he was getting along with Sharna Burgess so well.

So now everyone wants to know if Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton could be a couple. Well, Sharna spoke out to Extra, and she shared saying, “We are not a couple.” The two haven’t known each other for very long, and so if they were going to start dating, it might be a bit too soon for that anyway. Only time will tell if Sharna and Bonner decide to take things to the next level.

Now Bonner did say something that makes it sound like he might end up dating Sharna. He said, “I was telling her before we started tonight, ‘I can’t look at you for too long. I might get distracted. That’s why I might miss some of my steps.’ She’s obviously beautiful.” Sharna said that the main thing they want to do is do great at the competition and she wants to make it to the end with him.

E! Online shared that Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess are really fueling the rumors that they are more than friends, with the two being spotted out at a bar flirting with each other. They were seen at Cowboy Palace Saloon in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. Bonner was seen with his arm around Sharna, and he was even whispering in her ear. It could be because it was loud there, but you never know. They were also seen dancing with each other. Someone who saw the two shared, “He seems especially doe-eyed—and she certainly doesn’t seem to mind the attention.” Sharna and Bonner also spent time playing billiards together. If they aren’t dating yet, you never know what will happen.

Are you surprised to hear that Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess aren’t dating each other? Do you feel like these two would make a great couple? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Dancing with the Stars on Monday nights on ABC. Everyone is going to enjoy watching the chemistry between these two in the weeks to come on the show.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]