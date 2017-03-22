‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna Reaches Out, Nelle Pushes, And Laura’s Rattled

Where are things headed next on General Hospital? Spoilers tease that Wednesday’s show will bring Liv back into the picture again and the buzz is that things are going to be intense with her. Valentin will be ready to move forward now that his custody case is over, but Laura’s obsession with the situation is going to be causing issues. Nelle is sticking around Port Charles, and this will surely cause issues, and Anna is turning to Obrecht for help. What other GH teasers are available for the March 22 show?

Nelle approached Nina about becoming Charlotte’s nanny, and while Carly tried to talk Nina out of this plan, Nina dug in her heels and hired the girl. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Nelle will make a move of some sort during Wednesday’s episode and she will try to connect with Michael at some point. Viewers have seen that Michael is feeling rather torn regarding Nelle, and GH teasers detail that she’ll be challenging him to push her away. Will he be able to walk away from her?

Valentin may have beaten Lulu in court, but GH teasers hint that this battle may not be over yet. Valentin will work on wrapping things up with his lawyer Nora, and the two will discuss someone being quite erratic. Viewers will have to tune in to see who he is referencing, but it seems likely this is about either Lulu or Nina. Soap Central shares General Hospital spoilers noting that Kevin will voice concerns over Laura’s obsession with Lulu’s custody case and this is said to start taking a toll on their relationship.

In addition, GH teasers share that Laura is going to be quite upset when she discovers that Kevin and Andre are on the same page about things. The buzz has been that Laura may soon start playing dirty or crossing some lines when it comes to the Charlotte situation. How fierce will Valentin be in fighting back to keep custody of the little girl?

Anna is desperate to figure out the full truth about her past connection to Valentin and GH spoilers reveal that she will think that Obrecht could help her piece everything together. Of course, as Celeb Dirty Laundry details, these two women have an intense past and typically do not relate well to one another. Obrecht knows that if Anna is asking to see her that she must be feeling desperate and GH teasers hint that this could be a juicy interaction as Anna’s desperation grows. Will Obrecht help Anna or scoff at her request?

Wednesday’s show also brings more with Olivia Jerome. Liv is in custody at this point, but General Hospital spoilers hint that she may not stay behind bars for long. Liv will be headed to court during the next episode, and she’ll be tormenting Griffin once again in some way. Also, Sonny is said to be confronting her as the week continues. Liv may be in custody, but she still has plenty of ammunition to rattle people in Port Charles, and these should be intense scenes. Actress Tonja Walker has detailed that she’ll be leaving the role this month, but GH teasers hint that the door will be left open for a potential return down the road.

Lulu and Dillon will spend some time together, discussing her loss in court, and General Hospital spoilers reveal that Dillon will try to help his friend change her outlook on the current state of things with Charlotte. As the week continues, GH teasers note that Alexis will struggle in the wake of Julian’s presumed death and Sonny will end up feeling beaten down after all that has transpired with Liv, Carly, and Nelle.

Finn is fighting to keep his addiction a secret and GH teasers note that Elizabeth and Franco will grow increasingly concerned about Jake as Jason and Sam embrace some quiet, happy moments. General Hospital spoilers tease that there is plenty of chaos on the way over the next few shows and fans won’t want to miss where things head next.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]