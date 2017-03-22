Cracker Barrel Viral Post: Why Did Brad’s Wife Get Fired?

Cracker Barrel recently fired a woman who had worked for them for eleven years, and now everyone wants justice for Brad’s wife. Amiri King shared on his Facebook page about this new viral post and what is going on. A man named Brad is really upset that Cracker Barrel fired his wife after eleven years and didn’t explain why at all. Here is what Amiri shared on his page about what is going on.

There is a absolute sh** show going on at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store facebook page.

Someone named Brad had a wife that worked there for 11 years.

Well, she got fired on Brad’s birthday.

The Internet is trolling THE F**K out of their page.

#JusticeForBradsWife

If you go to the Cracker Barrel Facebook page and look at any of their posts, people are going crazy wanting to know why Brad’s wife was fired. Her name appears to be Nanette, but that hast not been confirmed. People are asking questions and making jokes on every single post, including one about Josh Turner having a CD in their stores now. Along with it, they are using the hashtag #JusticeForBradsWife.

The thing is so far Cracker Barrel isn’t sharing what is going on. They are not answering anyone about why Brad’s wife was fired even though everyone wants details and now. She was actually fired on Brad’s birthday, which has a lot of people upset, but of course, Cracker Barrel probably didn’t know it was her husband’s birthday when they fired her.

Besides Facebook, #JusticeForBradsWife has spread all over Twitter and Instagram as well. Here are a few of the tweets that people are sharing.

Just spent over an hour dying laughing while reading Cracker Barrel posts. ???? #justiceforbradswife — JClark (@jessicaclark67) March 22, 2017

@CrackerBarrel The desserts are no longer sweet without Brads wife. #JusticeForBradsWife — Michael (@brutalion68) March 22, 2017

Things that mean nothing to @CrackerBarrel: 11 years of faithful service, husband's birthdays, explanations. #JusticeForBradsWife — Shannon Clary (@shannonclary) March 22, 2017

At this time, Brad is responding to people, and they still do not know why his wife was fired from her job at Cracker Barrel. Hopefully, they will get some answers soon. If the post continues to go viral, Cracker Barrel is going to need to address it at some point. There are not a lot of details out besides that she worked there for eleven years and was fired on Brad’s birthday, which really upset her and a lot of people. It may take a bit, but nobody is giving up until they get answers for Brad’s wife. For now, you can enjoy laughing at the hilarious posts about Brad’s wife getting fired.

There is even a new petition that is up on Change.org. This is called Justice for Brad’s wife, and it already has over seven hundred signatures of people who want to get justice for her and figure out exactly what is going on. Once they get enough signatures, it will be given to Cracker Barrel to try to get some answers.

Why do you think Brad’s wife got fired from Cracker Barrel? Do you feel like they owe some answers to everyone? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and make sure you use the hashtag #JusticeForBradsWife to read the hilarious posts about Brad’s wife being fired.

