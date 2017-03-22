‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Prepares To Marry Fiancé, What Is Her Wedding Date?

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier called off their October 2016 wedding during filming on the sixth season of Teen Mom OG last year, but now, they are ready to say their “I dos.”

In the just-released trailer for the new season of the show, which premieres on MTV next month, Amber Portwood is seen lounging by the fireplace with her fiancé before showing off her stunning Christmas gift, a Chevrolet Corvette.

On March 21, OK! Magazine shared the trailer with fans and noted that Amber Portwood had threatened to quit the show after filming the first half of Season 6 in 2016. As fans will recall, Portwood reportedly engaged in a physical altercation with Farrah Abraham during filming on the reunion special months ago after Abraham suggested Baier looked like a pedophile.

Prior to their encounter, Simon Saran, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Abraham, had joked about Baier being a “red dot” in someone’s neighborhood. Then, when he attempted to apologize about the comment during the reunion, Abraham cut in and rebooted the feud.

In August of last year, just months before she and Baier were set to walk down the aisle, Amber Portwood confirmed to People Magazine that she and her fiancé had put their plans to wed on the back burner as they continued to face criticism over their relationship.

During an earlier season of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood’s ex-fiance, Gary Shirley, presented her with documents that allegedly proved Baier had been lying to her about the number of children he’s fathered. Although Baier admitted to having two children, Shirley claimed he had more and further rumors online suggested he may have as many as nine children.

“You see us take a back burner this season, honestly,” Amber Portwood told People Magazine of her past plans to wed. “There’s been so much talk about me and Matt the last season that we kind of stay a little private, but it’s hard to stay private when everything is out in the open.”

“Honestly, I tried to stay neutral in the whole situation because I didn’t know what was going on yet. I didn’t know what the truth was. I didn’t want to make a rash decision on something that everyone else was saying. You will see in this season me making my decision on what I was going to do with me and Matt,” she explained.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier may have called off their wedding last year, but at the time, Portwood was very clear that she wasn’t calling off her plans to get married all together. Instead, she was continuing the process and deciding where she and Baier would ultimately get hitched.

As for their current plans, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are moving forward with an October 2017 wedding, which may or may not be seen during a later season of Teen Mom OG.

“This October,” Baier told E! News last week of his desired wedding date. “Ideally, Oct. 10 because that was the day we met in person for the first time.”

Baier went on to gush over his soon-to-be-wife and her accomplishments.

“I’m so proud of Amber’s business and, more importantly, how far she’s come as a person. When she sets her mind to something, she exceeds everyone’s expectations,” he said.

To see more of Amber Portwood and Matt Baier, tune into the premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. on MTV and check out the trailer below.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]