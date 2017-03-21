Ryan Edwards Gets Engaged To Girlfriend During ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 6B Trailer

Ryan Edwards may be following in Maci Bookout’s footsteps and preparing for an on-camera wedding to fiancee Mackenzie Standifer.

Less than one month before the second half of the sixth season of Teen Mom OG begins airing on MTV, the network released a surprising teaser clip which featured Edwards proposing to Standifer with a gorgeous diamond ring.

“The dramatic trailer for [Season 6B] of the hit MTV reality series dropped on Monday, March 21,” Us Weekly revealed to readers.

“In the sneak peek, Catelynn Lowell talks baby No. 3 with husband Tyler Baltierra, and Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards proposes to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Standifer.”

While Ryan Edwards was faced with allegations of drug use during the first half of Season 6, which aired on MTV last year, he appeared to have a healthy relationship with Standifer and his relationship with Bookout appeared to improve as a result.

A post shared by Mackenzie Standifer (@kenziestandifer) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:10pm PST

In past years, Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout have often been seen at odds but during Season 6A, the former couple came together with Edwards’ girlfriend, Standifer, and Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, for what seemed to be a fun dinner date. A short time later, as Bookout tended to her three children, one of whom Edwards fathered, Edwards’ engagement was announced.

As Starcasm revealed to readers in December, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer attended Bookout and McKinney’s wedding last year and during the event, Standifer caught the bouquet thrown by Bookout during the reception.

“Soooooooooooo how should I tell Ryan that I caught the bouquet? Nooooooot really sure,” she wrote on Instagram in October, two months before the Teen Mom OG dad popped the question.

A post shared by Christopher Edwards (@rcedwards85) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:40am PST

Ryan Edwards’ fiancé has shared tons of photos of the two of them in recent months and in some of her photos, her young son can be seen. In addition to a few photos of her family, including Edwards’ son with Bookout, 8-year-old Bentley, Standifer posted a photo of Edwards lying down with her little boy on top of him. In the caption, she opened up about their close relationship.

“Every single mom’s biggest fear is that someone won’t love on your baby like you can.. That someone won’t be there for your baby like you are.. That they’ll run for the hills when they see just how crazy our life is…But it’s little moments like this that put all those fears to rest,” she wrote.

While Ryan Edwards hasn’t been active on social media for some time, Standifer has been seen frequently on Instagram and in one of her latest posts, she is seen with several female friends at a bridal boutique in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

A post shared by Mackenzie Standifer (@kenziestandifer) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

After posting the above photo to her followers over the weekend, Standifer was bombarded with questions. However, while she did confirm that she had found her perfect dress, she declined to comment on the questions about her and Ryan Edwards’ wedding date.

Although Maci Bookout doesn’t appear to have commented on news of Ryan Edwards’ engagement, at least in a public sense, it seems highly likely that she would be completely on board with the relationship progressing since she and Standifer have gotten along so well in the past.

To see more of Ryan Edwards and his relationship with Mackenzie Standifer, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 6B premiere on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. on MTV and check out the official trailer below.

[Featured Image by Ryan Edwards/Instagram]