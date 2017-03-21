‘Teen Mom OG’ Trailer: Catch Up With Amber, Catelynn, Maci, And Farrah [Video]

The Teen Mom OG Season 6B trailer was just released.

Ahead of next month’s premiere, MTV shared the second of two clips and in it, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Farrah Abraham are seen.

“[The Teen Mom OG cast is] continuing to document their eventful journeys in front of the MTV cameras. From fresh purchases (new houses and special presents) to major milestones (an engagement and a ribbon-cutting at a business opening), there is no shortage of celebration,” MTV News revealed to readers on March 20.

Earlier this month, the first clip was without shared and fans couldn’t help but notice that Abraham was not seen.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:09pm PDT

Portwood, Lowell, Bookout, and Abraham began their reality television careers on the first season of 16 & Pregnant, during which they shared their unique experiences as teenage parents. During the show, Portwood, Bookout, and Abraham all chose to keep their children, but when it came to Abraham’s situation, things were quite out of the ordinary due to the fact that her daughter’s father, Derek, passed away months before Sophia arrived. As for Lowell, she and her now-husband, Tyler Baltierra, chose to have their daughter Carly adopted by a family who could not conceive children of their own.

Following the airing of Season 1 of 16 & Pregnant, the four women went on to appear in Teen Mom, which was later named Teen Mom OG. As fans may recall, the series went off the air temporarily years ago after Portwood entered into a five-year prison sentence after violating her probation following an incident between her and her daughter Leah’s father, Gary Shirley.

In the years since the ladies began starring on Teen Mom OG, two of them, Lowell and Bookout, have expanded their families. In January 2015, Lowell welcomed her second child, daughter Novalee Reign, with Baltierra, and months later, Bookout’s second child, daughter Jayde Carter, arrived. Bookout also welcomed her third child, son Maverick Reed, in 2016.

Like Lowell, Bookout is currently married. As for Portwood and Abraham, Portwood is currently engaged to Matt Baier while Abraham has been involved in an on-and-off relationship with Simon Saran for the past couple of years.

A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Sep 19, 2016 at 4:58pm PDT

At the end of last year, after the airing of the Season 6A reunion special, which featured a fight between Portwood and Abraham, Portwood took to Twitter to announce she would no longer be participating in with the reality series.

“I’ll be leaving #teenmomog sadly,” she wrote to her fans and followers.

“The lack of respect is too much anymore! But still sending all my love! You can’t force a person to show you respect but you can refuse to be disrespected.”

Right away, Abraham, who was blamed for Bookout’s temporary exit from the series years ago, called her out.

“I’m out of the drama. None of the girls will quit — they like the attention, need the money and their boyfriends need the money too much to quit,” Abraham told Us Weekly magazine.

“I get Amber is embarrassed of her actions, but she flip-flops and will be right back to filming. This is dramatic. She can quit and not make it public if she really was done.”

As expected, Portwood ultimately decided to come back to the show but didn’t explain her change of heart.

To see more of Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Farrah Abraham, don’t miss the premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. on MTV. Check out the official trailer below.

[Featured Image by MTV]