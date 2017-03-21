Southern Charm Season 4 is just around the corner, and there are changes afoot, because while the Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis drama will still be a thing, it’s no longer the main thing. The will they, won’t they is done, because Kathryn has made it clear that she is over it, and she has learned a lot since Season 3. For that reason, she is focused on her relationships with the ladies of Southern Charm.

The last Southern Charm reunion was brutal, and Kathryn Dennis took the summer to seek treatment, but there seemed to be a double standard between the men and the women, says the Inquisitr. And though some bad blood seems to persist with a few, rumor has it that Southern Charm Season 4 will be much different that Seasons 1 through 3.

Things that sparkle always end up on top. A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

Reality Tea says that as far as fitting in with the ladies of Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis was not part of the gang, but she says that she made an effort to change that in Season 4, and it was easier not being a part of a couple. Now that she and Thomas Ravenel are no longer together (but they are still parents to Kensie and Saint), Kathryn says she has a better idea of what’s important, and that’s girlfriends.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

The Latest On Kathryn Dennis And ‘Southern Charm’ [Exclusive]

‘Southern Charm’ Kathryn Dennis Is Emphatic She Is Not With Thomas…

‘Southern Charm’ Sex, Lies, Videotape, And Drugs? Thomas Ravenel…

‘Southern Charm’ Thomas Ravenel Says He Is Too Intelligent To…

Kathryn said that she got to spend time with her old friend Elizabeth Sermet, Craig’s girlfriend Naomie Olindo, and Danni Baird this season, and even had a good time with Cameran Eubanks at her destination birthday party in Key West.

“I love them all! I find this group real, and they are all awesome!”

Kathryn admits that she still doesn’t trust Landon, but she’d rather focus on the positive things.

Love you @naomie_olindo #glitahprincess A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:33pm PST

But Kathryn said she was pleasantly surprised with a new addition to Season 4 of Southern Charm, and that’s Chelsea Meissner, who was previously on Survivor. Reality Tea also confirmed that Chelsea was on board, but some viewers might have noticed that she had been on before during last season.

Chelsea Meissner was one of the guests at the dinner party Cameran threw at her house, which she said was the first dinner party she ever had. Patricia was there, along with Craig and Naomie, but no Kathryn, and no Thomas. So according to Kathryn, she had never really met Chelsea before she was officially signed on to be a friend of the cast for Season 4 of Southern Charm.

“I wasn’t sure about her, and then I met her, and we got to know each other, and she is a really great girl.”

???????? yeah we're in a serious relationship A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Dec 12, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

As a friend of Cameran’s before Season 4 of Southern Charm, Chelsea was invited along with the gang to Key West, and according to Kathryn, she fits right in. Kathryn said she thinks that the show is slowly trending to feature the women of Southern Charm, whereas the first season was really all about the guys, which might be what is going to contribute to the success of Southern Charm as a franchise, with Southern Charm Savannah on the way.

I do and I still do ???? #southerncharm love my Liz ????????just put the cheese in front of me, merci beacoup ???? A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Nov 1, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

What do you think about the new friendships on Southern Charm? Are you looking forward to Season 4?

[Featured Image by Bravo]