Prince Harry Takes Meghan Markle To See Lit-Up Dinosaurs On Secret Museum Date

As if Prince Harry couldn’t make our hearts melt any further, he whisked Meghan Markle off to a secret, late-night visit to see the dinosaurs in the Natural History Museum in London. Like a fairy tale, the Suits star was treated to a private visit to the museum just as it was about to close on Sunday night.

According to a report from the Sun, a source revealed that Meghan had always wanted to go on a visit to the museum. Seeing as how that would be next to impossible now that she is dating not just any member of the Royal family, Prince Harry then made arrangements for a private visit.

“It’s quite romantic after dark as all the exhibits, including the dinosaurs, are all still lit up,” said the publication’s source. “And of course, they had it to themselves.”

This is the second somewhat public outing for Harry and Meghan. The first was the prince’s best friend Tom Inskip’s wedding in Jamaica two weeks ago. Prince Harry has only been dating Meghan since July of last year, but the conduct of their relationship is sparking constant rumors of an impending engagement. It has been previously reported that Meghan has met some of the prominent members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Prince William. However, it is unclear whether she has been introduced to the Queen. As far as approvals go, though, Prince George, who is actually the family’s true power player, has reportedly given his royal seal of approval.

In the meantime, news also broke that Prince Harry would be taking Meghan to visit Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day. This would be the perfect chance to impress the royal matriarch, as according to an actual British law, the Royal Marriages Act 1772, the Queen has the power to veto a marriage in the family. Although the law was amended in 2011 via the Perth Agreement proposed by then-Prime Minister David Cameron, Prince Harry is still covered because he is fifth to the throne. The law limits the Queen’s vetoing power to only the next six people in line.

Meghan Quitting Suits

Meanwhile, Meghan would need to fly back to Toronto soon as Suits Season 7 is due to start filming in April. However, there are speculations that Meghan wants to quit the series after Season 7.

“Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting,” a source said in a report by Harpers Bazaar. “She wants to focus on her other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy.”

This is not hard to believe, as Meghan is a global ambassador for World Vision Canada. She is also a United Nations Women’s advocate for political participation and leadership. Even before dating the most eligible bachelor in the U.K., Meghan has been using her influence as a public figure to shed light on more important issues plaguing the world. She once wrote an essay for Elle U.K. where she shared how her mother has raised her to be a global citizen.

“When I gave a speech for International Women’s Day, and Ban Ki-moon led the standing ovation, I thought, ‘That right here is the point.’ To use whatever status I have as an actress to make a tangible impact,” Meghan wrote. “I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches; I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works. And this type of work is what feeds my soul.”

Meanwhile, Meghan recently spoke out about her experience as a biracial woman in Hollywood. With an African-American mother and a Caucasian father, she shared with Allure that as a child, she never really felt the effect of her family’s varying skin tones. She proudly shared the sense of belonging she experienced regardless of the color of her skin.

Hollywood, however, is a different story. When she was just starting out, people couldn’t pinpoint her heritage. Markle shared that she even took African-American studies class in university and felt for the first time how it was to be “too light for the black community, and too mixed in the white community.”

“For castings, I was labeled ‘ethnically ambiguous.’ Was I Latina? Sephardic? ‘Exotic Caucasian’?”

Meghan added that she embraces her look and that she hates it whenever her freckles are covered up in photos. The actress admitted that her pet peeve up to this day is when her skin tone is changed and her freckles are removed in editing. The Suits star happily shared words of wisdom that her father once told her.

“A face without freckles is a night without stars.”

