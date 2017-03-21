Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Pack On The PDA On Board A Golf Cart

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romance is the real deal, folks, and it’s only going to heat up.

Entertainment Weekly reports that J-Lo and A-Rod have been spotted next to each other while riding on the back of a golf cart on Saturday in Tampa Bay, Florida. The couple went there to see the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles in a spring training game.

“They looked comfortable with each other and were seen holding hands,” a source tells ET. “They were waving to fans as they drove away on the golf cart.”

A-Rod and J-Lo’s affiliation with New York is just one of the many things the newly-minted couple has in common. Despite retiring last year, Rodriguez is still involved with the Yankees, whereas Lopez, who prides herself as a Bronx native, wore a blue Yankees cap to express her support for the team.

The 47-year-old actress/singer and the former Yankees superstar have been packing on the PDA on a regular basis since the news broke that they’ve been dating. Last Thursday night, Jennifer looked stunning in a white mini-dress as she stepped out for a romantic dinner date with A-Rod in Miami. Rodriguez looked sharp wearing white pants and a navy blue sweater. The new couple was seen leaving the Casa Tua restaurant together.

Prior to their hot date in Miami, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted on Sunday outside the beach-side gym at Bakers Bay Gold & Ocean Club during their Bahamas trip. J-Lo’s incredible abs were on full display as she rocked a green top and green-and-black workout leggings.

During their weekend trip at the luxury resort, Lopez and Rodriguez were photographed getting cozy on a powerboat at the Harbor View Marina. They were also seen sitting next to each other at a private seafront villa just before Jennifer took a photo with Alex, which she shared on Instagram stories. The photo, however, has been deleted.

A source said Lopez flew to Miami with her 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and dropped them off in Florida so they can stay with their father, Marc Anthony. Before long J-Lo and A-Rod took their first trip to the Bahamas together.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez work out together in Miami after Bahamas getaway — see the pics https://t.co/Jo76wJBAb7 pic.twitter.com/zSglY2ueof — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 16, 2017

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez met through mutual friends, who regarded them as a “perfect match,” largely in part because they’re both “mature adults.”

“Jennifer likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age,” an insider told E! News. “Jennifer is really into Alex but still just going with it and learning about him.”

While an insider close to J-Lo claimed that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was”excited” but “cautious” about dating Rodriguez, their romance appears to have gotten more serious in just a few weeks. Their relationship, while “very new,” really took off when A-Rod attended JLo’s Las Vegas show, “All I Have,” at The Axis in Planet Hollywood.

It’s not in the least surprising since they have a lot of things in common, the foremost of which being their love for their respective families, as revealed by an insider for People.

“He loves family and so does she. For Jennifer, family comes first,” the insider said.

While it’s obvious the two are so much into each other, a source for ET said that the celebs won’t allow their fondness for each other get in the way of their careers and commitments.

“Their schedules are so crazy and that isn’t going to slow down anytime soon,” the source said. “They will both continue to carry out their work obligations and will meet up when time allows.”

Do you think Jennifer Lopez has found the man of her dreams in Alex Rodriguez? Share your thoughts below!

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]