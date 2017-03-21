Dancing with the Stars judges on the Season 24 premiere
‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Voting Information, Leaderboard Post Premiere

Dancing With The Stars 2017 voting began after the show aired on ABC tonight. Those who tuned in to the 400th episode on Monday night were in for a real treat as the new cast performed their very first dances of Season 24. While there were some clear front-runners (here’s looking at you, Rashad Jennings), there were also some unexpected low scores (Erika Jayne!).

Overall, there weren’t too many surprises on the Dancing With The Stars Season 24 premiere. Below is a recap followed by voting rules and links, and for those who haven’t had a chance to watch, be advised, there are spoilers ahead.

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber danced a near-flawless Tango — at least for night one! The duo earned the highest score, a 32/40, and will more than likely be back to impress us week after week!

Simon Biles on the 'DWTS' premiere
Team Golden Giggles! [Image by ABC/Eric McCandless]

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater killed their dance — a Cha Cha to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.” They received a 31/40 from the Dancing With The Stars judges.

Rashad Jennings on 'DWTS'
Rashad and Emma [Image by ABC/Eric McCandless]

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy kicked off the night with a Quickstep. Their high energy dance to “Good Time Good Life” by Erin Bowman was very entertaining and proved that the Fifth Harmony member is going to be a contender this season. However, the duo only scored a 27/40, so they have some work to do.

Normani and Val on the 'DWTS' premiere
Normani and Val [Image by ABC/Eric McCandless]

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev danced a beautiful Viennese Waltz to Billy Joel’s “She’s Always A Woman.” They received from constructive feedback along with a score of 28/40.

Nancy Kerrigan on the 'DWTS' premiere
Nancy and Artem [Image by ABC/Eric McCandless]

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold danced an impressive Quickstep to “Go Cubs Go” by Steve Goodman and earned a 28/40, surprising most Dancing With The Stars fans. “Gramp” Ross may end up going fairly far this season, don’t you think?!

David Ross on the 'DWTS' premiere
Team Lady And The Gramp! [Image by ABC/Eric McCandless]

Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy danced the Viennese Waltz to “Make Something Beautiful” by Ben Rector. Despite fans thinking that the Glee actress had an “unfair advantage” on Dancing With The Stars because of her dancing experience, she and Maks ended up with a 28/40.

Heather and Maks on the 'DWTS' premiere
Heather and Maks [Image by ABC/Eric McCandless]

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd find themselves in the middle of the pack for their Cha-Cha to “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake and Tiësto featuring Justin Bieber. Everyone was in awe of Peta Murgatroyd’s post-baby body — and her adorable 3-month-old son, Shai (dad is Maks Chmerkovskiy). However, their 24/40 first dance wasn’t all that memorable.

Peta and Nick on the 'DWTS' premiere
Team Baby Got Bach! [Image by ABC/Eric McCandless]

Erika Jayne Girardi and Gleb Savchenko received a judge’s score of 24/40 after dancing a salsa to Erika’s song, XXPEN$IVE.

Erika Jayne on the 'DWTS' premiere
Erika Jayne and Gleb [Image by ABC/Eric McCandless]

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess were a bit of a disappointment on Monday night’s Dancing premiere. Everyone was hoping that “Team DenimNDiamonds” would blow them away, but the two scored only a 22/40 for their Cha-Cha to “Move” by Luke Bryan.

Sharna and Bonner on the 'DWTS' premiere
Sharna and Bonner [Image by ABC/Eric McCandless]

Charo and Keo Motsepe earned a 21/40 for their salsa to “Cuban Pete” by Mambo Compañeros, which was a little on the rough side.

Charo and Keo on the 'DWTS' premiere
Charo and Keo [Image by ABC/Eric McCandless]

Mr. T and Kym Johnson Herjavec danced their Cha-Cha to the A-Team theme song and earned a 20/40.

Mr. T and Kym Herjavek on 'DWTS'
Mr. T and Kym [Image by ABC/Eric McCandless]

Chris Kattan and Witney Carson found themselves at the bottom of the Dancing With The Stars leaderboard received the lowest scores of the night with a 17/40 for their Cha-Cha to “What is Love” by Haddaway.

Chris Kattan on 'DWTS'
Team Mango Tango! [Image by ABC/Eric McCandless]

According to ABC, phone voting ends 60 minutes (one hour) after Dancing With The Stars airs in a given time zone. For example, the premiere was on tonight from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Phone voting closed at midnight. If you still want to vote, however, you can! Online voting closes 24 hours after the start of each episode. That means that fans can go to ABC.com or to Facebook to vote for their favorite Dancing With The Stars couple from 8:00 p.m. EST until 8:00 EST on Tuesday.

You can vote for your favorite Dancing With The Stars couple 12 times per method.

Who do you love most on the Monday night premiere of Dancing With The Stars? Can you predict which four couples will be making it to the semi-finals in a few weeks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

