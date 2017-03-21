Start Over In ‘Diablo 3’ With Seasons Coming To PlayStation 4, Xbox One

On March 31, Diablo 3 players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can start participating in Seasons. During limited periods of time, playing in a Season is an option available to Diablo 3 players. They can opt to start a brand new character that cannot benefit from non-seasonal storage, Paragon levels, and more in favor of earning Season rewards.

Since August 2014, the PC version of Diablo 3 has focused players on seasonal play. Each time a new season starts, players have to start over with new or rebirthed characters at level one. All items, experience, and even Paragon levels gained are retained on non-seasonal characters, but new seasonal characters start with nothing. As a seasonal character works their way back up to the level cap, they earn achievements and rewards exclusive to playing a new character during a Season.

In August 2015, developers of the game noted that Seasons could come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at some point as the Inquisitr reported. Now, developers of the action RPG announce that Seasons are definitely coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 31. When Seasons come to those consoles, players will begin on Season 10 alongside the PC version according to Battle.net. Although none of these platforms can play together, syncing up the Season will let Blizzard Entertainment reward all players with the same items after the Season is over.

“Seasons on console will start with Season 10 to create parity between console and PC / Mac players going forward.”

When Diablo 3 Seasons arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, players need to simply log in to the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live before they can begin their seasonal play with seasonal character creation. A new character can be created or a player can rebirth an existing character to start playing it as a seasonal character. Rebirthing a character will make it start at level one, of course, and it will no longer have access to any of the non-seasonal items and amenities earned. After a character is created or rebirthed for seasonal play, their progress on the Season Journey is underway.

“By completing chapters in the Season Journey, you can unlock exclusive Season-only cosmetic rewards. You can view your progress in the Season Journey at any time on your Seasonal characters by pressing left on the D-pad in the game, or on the main screen through the menu.”

As Diablo 3 players work their way back to the level cap and complete specific goals during the current season, they will unlock special rewards like Haedrig’s Gift. Select chapters of the Season Journey reward these gifts containing pieces of a specific set for the class being played. Each season rewards a different set for each class. During Season 10, the Barbarian will earn pieces of The Legacy of Raekor set, for instance.

Additional stash tabs are also a potential reward from playing during a Diablo 3 Season. Players can earn up to four more stash tabs, one per Season, by completing special Conqueror tier objectives like defeating Greed on in Torment XIII difficulty, leveling three Legendary Gems to level 55, completing two Conquests, and more. The full list can be viewed on the Season 10 overview on the Diablo 3 website.

Seasonal Conquests and Seasonal Leaderboards are also available to seasonal characters. Conquests are special challenges specifically for seasonal characters that add to a player’s Seasonal Challenge point score. Leaderboards are available for different aspects of seasonal play like Conquests, Challenge points, and Greater Rift progression.

Once a season ends seasonal characters, their items, experience earned toward Paragon levels, and seasonal rewards will transfer to a player’s non-seasonal progress. Of course, it is not long before another season starts and players start over again. When a new Season begins, players have new rewards to seek and another Season Journey to complete in Diablo 3.

