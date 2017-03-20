Kyle Richards Defends New Housewife Dorit Kemsley: Is Dorit An Easy Target?

Kyle Richards has been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a long time, and she knows that the smallest comment can be blown out of proportion. Her own sister, Kim Richards, has struggled for years with what people have been saying for a long time about her alcoholism. For a while, people assumed that she was also doing drugs and getting high on crystal meth because of something Brandi Glanville said. Moreover, it sounds like it is easy to blame people who are new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, such as Eden Sassoon and Dorit Kemsley.

According to a new tweet, Kyle Richards is now revealing that she doesn’t think that Dorit has done anything wrong in regards to the Lisa Rinna drama. During a fun night, Lisa joked about popping Xanax and blending them into her smoothies. While Eden laughed it off and admitted to doing the same thing, Dorit sat silently, almost digesting everything as if it was a common thing to do. Moreover, her reaction quickly spread, as she shared the story with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies.

“At the table in Mexico, Dorit Kemsley said she & Lisa Rinna “bonded over Xanax & smoothies.” She never said she thought she had a problem,” Kyle Richards revealed on Twitter, coming to Dorit’s defense about the Xanax conversation that has plagued the women over the past few weeks.

Dorit was quick to get the blame for starting drama, as she had told her friend, Lisa Vanderpump, about Lisa Rinna joking about putting Xanax in her smoothies. During the conversation, Rinna was clearly joking about doing drugs, and she even pulled out her bag of vitamin pills to carry on the joke. Moreover, while Kemsley may have laughed at the time, she did relay the events to Vanderpump as if it was some kind of drama. However, Kyle Richards has now come to her defense, saying that she never saw Dorit trying to scheme or start drama.

“Why would that need to be a topic of conversation,” one person asked Kyle Richards, who replied with, “Probably because it was kind of an odd thing to say. Especially on camera.”

It is possible that some of the housewives tried to carry on the joke and make it seem like Rinna was some kind of drug addict. Moreover, Kyle Richards may have a point – all of the ladies know that the footage will make it onto national television. They know that everything they have said in the past will resurface once the footage has aired. Moreover, viewers will also share their opinions, so it makes sense that an innocent comment from Kemsley becomes a big deal. However, Dorit is focusing on her co-stars in her blog, sharing that she was thankful for dinner at Kyle Richards’ home.

“Interesting episode this week. It started out the day after the eventful night at Kyle’s house with the group, and it was great to see that Lisa R and Kim have started to heal and move on. It’s difficult to trust someone who’s called you an enabler and said that your sister is near death, but leave it to forgiving Kyle. She has such a big heart and can let things go,” Dorit wrote in her blog for Bravo, focusing on her co-stars rather than her own drama.

Maybe Kemsley doesn’t feel it’s right to bring up the Xanax comment again, as she has already addressed it on the show and her blog.

What do you think of Kyle Richards defending the new co-star? Do you think she’s right in how things unfolded with Kemsley?

