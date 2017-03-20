Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Are Getting Married On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ [Video]

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are preparing to walk down the aisle on Vanderpump Rules, but in real time, they’ve been married for six months.

As fans wait on the edge of their seats to see when Katie Maloney and her longtime boyfriend will make their relationship official on the Bravo reality series, Maloney has been seen in a sneak peek admitting that not everything was perfect in the moments leading up to her ceremony.

“I feel just a sharp pinch, something jabbing into my side,” Katie Maloney explained of her custom Zuhair Murad wedding gown in a sneak peek at tonight’s show. “They told me at the last fitting that they were going to put boning in, but this is painful.”

“Maybe tacos and margaritas the night before you’re supposed to slip into a form-fitting wedding dress is not the best idea,” she added, according to a March 20 report by Entertainment Tonight.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got married in August of last year after a fun-filled bachelor/bachelorette party in Stassi Schroeder’s hometown of New Orleans. However, after a wild night gone wrong, many wondered if Maloney and Schwartz’s wedding would be called off. Luckily, after working through their issues, Maloney and Schwartz were able to put their personal drama behind them and move forward with their Northern California nuptials.

While fans will have to wait until tonight, or possibly a later episode, to see Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s wedding, there have been several photos from the event shared online since August.

“So I married my best friend and I couldn’t be happier!” Katie Maloney wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and her husband. “#twobubbs @twschwa and couldn’t have felt more special in my @zuhairmuradofficial gown that I got from the one and only @kleinfeldbridal #kleinfeldbridal.”

“Off I go to do the damn thing. I am still on cloud 9! Seriously couldn’t have dreamed of a better day and now I get to call @twschwa my HUSBAND!!!!” she wrote with another.

Although the road to the altar wasn’t always an easy one, Katie Maloney had no doubts when it came to her Zuhair Murad gown.

“The minute I put it on there were goosebumps all over,” she recently explained to People Style. “I thought, ‘This is it. This is the dress I’m going to marry Tom in.’ You just know. I had such a visceral reaction it was awesome.”

“The lace and the detail was so perfect,” she added. “It felt like it was vintage, unique and special.”

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been together since Vanderpump Rules began airing in 2013 but their relationship has often faced allegations of cheating. As fans will recall, Tom Schwartz was accused of sleeping with someone in Las Vegas and when he wouldn’t admit to it during their trip to New Orleans, which was seen during episodes earlier this month, his relationship with Maloney became extremely strained and ultimately led him to tell his friends that he was not going to go through with their wedding.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz enjoyed a long ride from Los Angeles to Northern California during last week’s episode and will eventually be seen being married by Maloney’s friend and boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

To see more of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, as well as their co-stars, tune into tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a sneak peek below.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]