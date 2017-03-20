‘Bachelor In Paradise’ 2017 Air Date In Summer, Cast Rumors Continue

Bachelor In Paradise 2017 doesn’t have an official air date yet, but it has been confirmed that the show will premiere sometime this summer. Generally speaking, Bachelor In Paradise begins at the beginning of August and runs through September. There’s a chance that the new season could start in July, but ABC has yet to make any official announcement about the Season 4 premiere date.

ABC has announced, however, that The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. EST. That means that a few guys from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette will likely be invited to Paradise to mix and mingle this summer.

As far as Bachelor In Paradise goes, the only thing we know for sure is that the show is happening — and Nick Viall’s ex, Raven Gates, is going to be on it.

Bachelor In Paradise 2017 is highly anticipated, mainly because of the cast rumors that have been circulating. Aside from Raven Gates confirming that she’d be on the show while chatting with host Chris Harrison on the After The Final Rose special, the world is also hearing rumors about Corinne Olympios joining the cast. Although she previously said that she hadn’t been asked to do the show, Bachelor Nation is beyond hoping that she inks a deal to join the 2017 cast.

Why? Because pure entertainment, that’s why!

And here’s an interesting tidbit that might be the biggest casting hint ever. According to Us Weekly, Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, and Alexis Waters were all at the Bachelor mansion on March 14. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, all three of these women are rumored to be heading to Mexico to find love in a few weeks time!

Now, according to Us Weekly, the three women were inside the Bachelor mansion for “a while,” but it’s unclear what they were all doing there. Perhaps the three girls were filming a promo for Paradise or meeting with execs about potential contracts to do the show! You can see Us Weekly’s best guess below — but we like our idea better.

“It’s unclear exactly why they were there, but considering that Bachelorette season 13 star Rachel Lindsay began filming with her guys on March 16, it’s possible that her season 21 pals paid her a visit for a pep talk that will appear on her premiere episode.”

Bachelor In Paradise cast rumors have also included a few guys from past seasons of The Bachelorette. Villain Chad Johnson’s name has come up quite a bit lately. In fact, he recently posted a photo of himself with Corinne Olympios and Ben Higgins’ season “villain” Olivia Caridi. Could these three all be heading to Mexico soon? That would make for some excellent television, don’t you think?

Reports have indicated that Chad himself has said that he will be on Bachelor In Paradise Season 4! He previously talked to Us Weekly about joining the new season.

“Too many to mention, really, based upon looks, but when it comes to contestants on these shows, you never know what they’re truly like until you’ve met them in person,” Johnson said.

Other rumored Bachelor In Paradise cast members include former Bachelor Chris Soules, Nick Viall’s exes, Danielle Maltby and Kristina Schulman, and James Taylor from JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette.

