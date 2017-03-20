‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Faking Relationship With Vanessa To Get ‘DWTS’ Fan Votes?

Nick Viall makes his debut on Dancing with the Stars on Monday night, just one week after The Bachelor fans watched him propose to Vanessa Grimaldi on The Bachelor season finale. Although the couple confirmed that they are still engaged three months after the finale was filmed in Finland, there are rumors circulating online that are prompting fans to question whether the couple is faking their relationship so Nick can get more votes from DWTS fans, something that is necessary to help him compete for the Season 24 Mirrorball trophy.

According to Just Jared, Nick is partnered with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd and their first dance during Monday night’s premiere will be a Cha Cha to “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake and Tiësto featuring Justin Bieber. There is no doubt that Nick will try his best to stay on DWTS as long as possible — fan can expect him to be pulling out all the stops on Monday night — and Vanessa will be in the audience cheering him on.

Does Nick really intend to marry Vanessa or is he sticking by her side just to keep him in good graces with fans? After all, fans help determine who stays and who goes by voting for their favorite Dancing with the Stars couples each week, so a breakup right now could alter how Nicks supporters feel about him.

TV Lust writer Abby Draper, who claims to know Nick well, says the reality TV star is most concerned with being in the spotlight. During an interview on Reality Steve‘s podcast in December, Abby revealed that Nick was “disappointed” that he wasn’t offered the DWTS gig after his appearances on Kaitlyn and Andi’s seasons of the Bachelorette.

Draper went on to say that he didn’t take on the role of The Bachelor to find love and after getting to know him personally, concluded that Viall was “angling for another stint on television and is trying his best to stay in the spotlight.”

While Nick’s season of The Bachelor was airing on ABC, Reality Steve backed what Draper said, stating that Viall was “not interested in marrying” any of the girls on the show. Once he confirmed that Nick had picked Vanessa, Steve stated that Nick would “not be moving to Canada to live with Vanessa” and has his sights on Hollywood, including his gig Dancing with the Stars.

When Nick and Vanessa appeared on ABC’s live Bachelor: After the Final Rose special last Monday night, they confirmed that Vanessa would be living in Los Angeles while Nick competes on Dancing with the Stars.

However, they still haven’t worked out any details as to where they will live after he’s done dancing and aren’t even close to planning a wedding. Nick tells Us Weekly that they are going to take their relationship “one step at a time and be realistic” about their relationship.

So far, they haven’t been making a big impression on fans when it comes to looking totally in love. The Daily Mail reports that when the couple was spotted out in L.A. last week, they looked “disconnected” until they spotted cameras, at which point they both started smiling. Of note, they weren’t holding hands or gushing over each other like a newly engaged couple might do and have posted very few “we’re in love” –type photos on social media.

“Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall seemed tense as they walked through Hollywood dressed in gym gear on Friday. Fans have accused the couple of lacking chemistry, with some questioning the legitimacy of their relationship. The pair’s moods drastically changed after they spotted the cameras in front of them.”

Nick makes his first appearance on Dancing with the Stars on Monday, March 20, and fans can expect to see Vanessa in the audience cheering him on. Time will tell if his appearance on the show and all of the time he spends will help or hurt their relationship.

[Featured Image by Matt Brown/ABC Television Network]