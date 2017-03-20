‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017: Season 24 Cast Odds For ‘DWTS’ Before Premier

The Dancing with the Stars 2017 cast has been practicing for weeks in preparation for the show’s big premiere on Monday, March 20. While each team for the new season was busy sweating away at their daily rehearsals, Las Vegas odds makers were also keeping a close eye on which dancers will be listed as the favorites as the DWTS Season 24 premier arrives.

According to a 6ABC report, once again Dancing with the Stars will feature a wide variety of talent as former and current athletes, Olympians and celebrities will battle it out to see who has the best moves on the dance floor!

So who is the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 favorite to take home the Mirrorball Trophy later this spring?

NBC Sports indicates that Simone Biles has been tabbed as the clear cut favorite heading into the Season 24 premiere of Dancing with the Stars. Biles has accomplished more at her young age of 20 than many folks have their entire lives, however, she has admitted that she is very nervous about hitting the dance floor on national television. Still, this 4-foot-9 powerhouse can’t be underestimated!

“I want to learn how to dance,” Biles said after being announced as a cast member March 1. “I’m so nervous, because you have to get out of your comfort zone.”

Biles will be paired up with Russian-born Australian professional dancer Sasha Farber, who has never made the top four in four show appearances. So if Biles does take home the Season 24 Dancing with the Stars title, it will be a first for Farber as well.

Although Farber has not had a top three finish in his career on DWTS, history may be on his team’s side.

Athletes have fared very well on Dancing with the Stars in the past, and Olympians have quite a history of striking gold on the show. Former Olympians Apolo Anton Ohno, Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis have all hoisted the MirrorBall Trophy as champions on Dancing with the Stars. Is Biles next in line to go from an Olympic hero to a Dancing with the Stars champion?

Not if Nancy Kerrigan has anything to say about it!

A 1992 and 1994 Olympic medalist, Kerrigan is best known for being attacked by a man hired by rival Tonya Harding’s ex-husband at the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Unfortunately for Kerrigan, too many people remember her for that incident, and not the great skater that she was – and still is!

While Biles is the overall favorite at +150, Kerrigan is listed seventh on the odds board at +1000.

Other favorites include actress Heather Morris (+500), along with a four-way tie for third place all listed at +900 between bull-riding champion Bonner Bolton, Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, singer Erika Jayne and longtime Flamenco guitarist, singer, actress and comedienne Charo.

The longest long shot on the Vegas odds board belongs to actor Mr. T at +3300.

Below is a look at the entire list of competitors for Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars along with their current odds to win according to online sports book Bovada.

All of the Dancing with the Stars action for the Season 24 premier can be seen tonight live nationally on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET. If you have to work or are just on the go this evening, you can also watch every dance move streaming live through the ABC.go app.

Bonner Bolton (+900) with Sharna Burgess

Charo (+900) with Keo Motsepe

Chris Kattan (+2500) with Witney Carson

David Ross (+1600) with Lindsay Arnold

Erika Jayne (+900) with Gleb Savchenko

Heather Morris (+500) with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

T (+3300) with Kym Herjavec

Nancy Kerrigan (+1000) with Artem Chigvintsev

Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd

Normani Kordei (+900) with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Rashad Jennings (+1400) with Emma Slater

Simone Biles (+150) with Sasha Farber

