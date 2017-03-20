Tess Holliday Models Plus-Size Swimwear For ModCloth

Plus-size model and body-positivity advocate Tess Holliday is turning heads as she poses for ModCloth’s new swimwear campaign.

The 31-year-old shared an image from the photo shoot with her 1.4 million followers as she promoted body acceptance.

“New @modcloth swimwear campaign #effyourbeautystandards #girlssupportgirls”

Most of Holliday’s followers loved seeing the inclusivity from ModCloth as they commented on the post.

“I love how there are different body types!!” “Simply beautiful ladies.” “OMG it’s a true “all sizes” photo shoot! Rock on ladies!!!!”

However, some people took offense to Holliday’s caption which included the hashtag “eff your beauty standards.” One commenter implied being a plus-size model such as Tess isn’t healthy and shortens her life expectancy.

“I didn’t realize trying to live until at least 50 years old was an unrealistic standard.”

Another Instagram user suggested the models’ faces were Photoshopped even though things such as cellulite were clearly not edited.

“I love that they let the cellulite stay in the legs, but why touch up the face and leave the rest? Beautiful girls, leave it all natural…”

People magazine reported on Holliday’s ModCloth swimsuit photos as the site calls her looks “confident” and “sexy.”

“…she looks as sexy and confident as ever in her new swimwear shoot for ModCloth, all thanks to the pep talk she gave herself beforehand.”

However, Tess needed some encouragement prior to the shoot as she deals with insecurities after giving birth to her second child eight months ago. The model also credits her boyfriend with helping her get in the right emotional place before the shoot.

“I had to remind myself that I’ve been through this before and look at all the support around me and remember how lucky I am. Plus my partner Nick [Holliday] always tells me how sexy I am, so that’s not bad for my confidence either.”

Tess went on to state working with ModCloth is something she has experience with, which also helped calm her nerves.

“I wasn’t nervous at all because I’ve worn ModCloth for years and know the fit of their clothing is great. I knew I would be in good hands.”

Holliday went on to discuss why she loves ModCloth’s swimwear as she states it’s amazing for plus-size women.

“Good support in the cups and a thick band in the top so it doesn’t roll down. I also like bottoms that have some control to them, so they don’t roll down once you get in the water.”

People also quoted Holliday giving advice on how to feel confident in a swimsuit as she modeled the latest ModCloth styles.

“But most importantly she says the best way to feel confident in a swimsuit is just “owning” what you have.”

However, readers had different opinions when it came to Holliday’s interview regarding her ModCloth swimwear. Many of the commenters referred to plus-size models as “fat glorifying” as they stated being overweight is not healthy.

“I am totally confused as to why suddenly being obese is the cool thing. I don’t understand why anyone would want to glorify being unhealthy. These women are not just plus size, they are morbidly obese! Its not sexy and its not okay to tell people it is.”

While some of People‘s readers do not see Holliday’s modeling photos as “sexy,” others defended the mother of two as they called all body types “beautiful.”

“What an awful thing to say. All of us are beautiful…..no matter the size, shape or color.” “Good thing you don’t get to decide or tell other people how to feel about themselves!”

