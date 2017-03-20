Derek Carr Helps Stranded Driver, Prays With Him

San Francisco-based DJ Ron Reeser found himself in a pretty bad situation when his car broke down in the suburb of Dublin, California. Most people have the worst fear of being stuck on the side of the road in a strange place and Reeser is no different. He had run out of gas and just when he was about to make the walk to the nearest gas station, he was approached by a good samaritan that offered some assistance. It turns out that the good samaritan was Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Ron Reeser’s living angel was a young man with a cap and some basketball shorts on. The samaritan asked Reeser if he was okay and Reeser let him know he was out of gas. The young man then said to “hop in I’ll take you to the gas station.” He had no idea what would happen next but anyone who has been to Dublin, California knows that it’s not a good place for a stranger to get stranded.

On their way to the gas station, Reeser asked the samaritan what he did for a living. He responded by saying he plays football and is heavily into God and would like to become a pastor when he retires. Reeser then followed up by asking what position he plays and the response was “quarterback.”

Still not recognizing who he was getting help from Reeser just assumed that maybe he was a college quarterback or something. He then asked what string and the reply was “first.” Reeser then asked what the samaritan’s favorite team was and the reply was epic.

“I may be biased, but the Raiders because I play for them.” He asked the young man what his name was and he said, “Derek Carr.”

“He couldn’t have been more down to earth,” Reeser said. “I had no idea. He was just driving by and helped. It really made me feel good that there are good people still out there doing nice things for people.”

Before the two men departed, the star quarterback asked Reeser if there was anything he would like for him to pray for. Reeser said to pray for him and they ended up bowing their heads and praying right then and there.

“It was such an empowering moment. It’s just not something I expected to happen after running out of gas. Some of the people I’ve told about it said maybe it was a sign to help me restore my faith in people doing the right thing.”

The funny thing is this is not the first good samaritan moment for Carr because in January he helped to locate a missing child via twitter. The child was safely and unharmed.

Ron Reeser also reached out to Derek on twitter to once again thank him for all the assistance he received.

thank u for the help & prayer today @derekcarrqb you’ve restored my faith in humanity & appreciate u taking the time #godbless #payitforward — RON REESER (@ronreeser) March 14, 2017

God bless you too! Anytime!!!! But hopefully not on the side of the road again haha https://t.co/A3ntQoUHw2 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 15, 2017

Ron Reeser is a long time San Francisco 49ers fan but after his chance encounter with Carr, he is reconsidering his allegiance to be a part of Raider nation. Derek Carr, on the other hand, is rehabbing from a fractured fibula he suffered last season. Prior to the injury, Carr was an MVP candidate and the Raiders were 12-3 on their way to becoming one of the best teams in the NFL. Derek Carr is expected to return this season healthy and ready to finish what he started.

