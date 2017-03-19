Lady Gaga Thrills Anthrax, Garth Brooks, Metallic, And Gigi Hadid

Lady Gaga has the admiration of her peers in music and fashion. Just this week, Gaga has made Gigi Hadid, the new Tommy Girl, very excited just by wearing her Tommy x Gigi jacket. Anthrax is clamoring to work with her ever since the lady performed with Metallica at the Grammys, and Garth Brooks is singing Gaga’s praises.

Garth Brooks is quoted in The Rolling Stone stating that Lady Gaga is one of his favorite songwriters.

“I think she’s a fabulous writer.”

Lady Gaga has Garth Brooks excited about the future of music. Garth Brooks is looking at music as a way to bring people together and to perpetuate good music into the future. Metallica and Anthrax are sending out feelers to perform with the “Pokerface” singer in order to perpetuate heavy metal specifically.

Lady Gaga has a wide circle of friends and sometimes surprises them. She took time out of her busy schedule to attend Gigi Hadid’s latest Tommy Hilfiger Tommy x Gigi fashion show last month, according to W Magazine.

Lady Gaga was in the front row for Gigi Hadid’s show. Now Lady Gaga is wearing a jacket from Gigi Hadid’s Tommy x Gigi capsule collection.

Metallica and Anthrax are just as excited about Mother Monster as Garth Brooks and Gigi Hadid, perhaps more because Metalica and Anthrax can’t wait for the opportunity to work with her.

Lady Gaga is very much in demand for her musical talents and her skills as a performer. Gaga’s larger than life appearance on the Grammys made rockers hungry for more of the lady’s heavy metal music.

Metallica was thrilled to perform with Lady Gaga at the Grammys. Metallica’s plus one at the Grammys apparently sparked the envy of Anthrax who also wish they could perform with Gaga. Metallica, much like Anthrax, hopes to work with her again as soon as possible as Lars Unrich told the Rolling Stone.

“We [Metallica] already started fast-forwarding to the next chapter when we can do more of this.”

Garth Brooks is quite right to admire Lady Gaga’s mad skills. Mother Monster is on top of the world with her career and highly in demand, especially with bands like Metallica and Anthrax. That didn’t just happen. The Lady has quite a bit of talent.

Gigi Hadid, a rather wise young lady herself, recognizes the “Pokerface” songwriter for her wisdom and sound advice over the years of their friendship. Most of all, the people who know Mother Monster, including Garth Brooks and those in Anthrax and Metallica, really like her and crave her reassuring presence.

Anthrax is eager for an equal opportunity to work with Lady Gaga after seeing her performance with Metallica. Frank Bello with Anthrax is quoted on Blabbermouth.

“She’s a metalhead, which I love, she’s awesome, so we’d [Anthrax would] love to work with her. We’ll put it out there; she doesn’t have a lot of time, she’s very busy. We want to see her do well. She’s metal and we love her for it. Of course, we’d be very open to that, but nothing is planned now.”

Lady Gaga may be a metalhead, as well as a pop artist. Still, Garth Brooks is at least one country star that loves her songs. They have a universal appeal, apparently.

Metallica, Anthrax, and Garth Brooks all admire Lady Gaga’s talent and Gigi Hadid turns to her for advice. What an honor to have such a broad base of famous admirers.

Gigi Hadid was absolutely thrilled that Lady Gaga chose to wear a jacket Gigi Hadid designed for her Tommy x Gigi fashion line. Gigi Hadid created a beautiful jacket that looked great on Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga in a Gigi Hadid jacket just made Hadid’s day. Gigi Hadid has said before Mother Monster is like a big sister to Gigi and Bella Hadid according to this from Sky News.

“Gaga has been a great kind of big sister to me and has given me amazing advice. I think she is such a beautiful person that is just set on spreading love everywhere she goes. I think that she is one of a kind, she is amazing.”

Lady Gaga has many fans among her peers including Garth Brooks, Metallica, Anthrax, and Gigi Hadid.

