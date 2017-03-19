Tyra Banks Owns America With ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’

Tyra Banks has been missing in action in 2016, but this year, she’s back, and she’s owning America as she headlines two of the country’s biggest reality shows, America’s Got Talent and America’s Next Top Model.

Tyra Banks is almost synonymous with the words “smize” and “work it,” having been the creator of long-running reality show America’s Next Top Model. Tyra Banks created and ran America’s Next Top Model as the executive producer and host for quite a long time, from 2003 to 2015, until the show got canceled and rebooted in 2016. America’s Next Top Model Cycle 23 in 2016 was the first year that America did not see Tyra, having been replaced by Rita Ora then.

It is interesting, however, that Tyra Banks stayed on America’s Next Top Model for 22 cycles when EOnline confirmed that she wanted to quit the series as early as 2007.

Apparently, she was too stressed juggling America’s Next Top Model, her family, and her other businesses, just four years into the series. But her lawyer was able to convince her to stay on board until 2015, bringing Rita Ora into the mix—but that didn’t stick for too long.

Tyra Banks shares as follows.

“I won’t say the name of that person, but I actually brought a different person to the network, met with them, and said, ‘This is the person I want to take the reins of this show.’ “I was so tired. [But] I was like, ‘Fine, fine. I’ll just continue.’ I called [my potential replacement] and said, ‘We’re not going to have you do this for now.’ It’s something that’s been on the tip of my fingers for so long, so it wasn’t necessarily difficult [to let go]. It was actually exciting. I wanted the show to continue.”

Fans clamored and begged for Tyra to return to America’s Next Top Model and she’s back. After the Inquisitr previously reported the rumors about Tyra Banks’ return to the series, she finally made it official on her social media accounts.

I missed my Top Model baby, so Mama's back! #ANTM #ANTM24 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Mar 16, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Tyra Banks said as follows in an official comment.

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart. After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough becbause ANTM is woven into my DNA.”

But Tyra Banks is not only taking back America’s Next Top Model. She’s taking America by storm and is also set to host America’s Got Talent, which will begin airing in May.

TV Series Finale reports that Season 12 of America’s Got Talent premieres on May 30, featuring the return of Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel as judges, and the introduction of Tyra Banks as its new host. Live shows will begin by August 15 and Live results by August 16.

“Following the show’s most viewed season in five years where the finale came down to 13-year-old singing sensation Grace VanderWaal winning over spellbinding illusionist duo The Clairvoyants, America’s Got Talent is back for its 12th season with creator and judge Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, as well as new host Tyra Banks. “America’s Got Talent has reigned as television’s #1 most-watched summer alternative series for each of its 11 seasons on the air and last summer surged to its highest adult 18-49 average (a 3.0 rating) in three years and most-watched season (13.5 million viewers) in five years.”

Tyra Banks has already started her first on the America’s Got Talent set and TMZ reports that the AGT people are already starting to adjust to Tyra Banks’ “different” approach from the series’ former host, Nick Cannon.

Sources close to America’s Got Talent tell TMZ about Tyra Banks’ entrance.

“TB’s already building chemistry with the judges, who seem stoked to be working with her. She officially took over when taping started Monday in L.A., and we’re told producers loved her over-the-top approach, which is ‘way different’ from Nick.”

TMZ also noted that the America’s Got Talent production assistants were warned to “tread lightly” as Tyra could be a bit of a “diva,” but according to their sources, there have been no circumstances of that, so far.

Tyra Banks said as follows in an NBC statement via Reality TV World.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible. I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone’s home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true.”

Tyra has been out of the television spotlight since she left America’s Next Top Model and FABLife in 2015. Looks like 2017 is a new year for Tyra and she is finally back on the scene.

[Featured Image by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images]