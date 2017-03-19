‘The Walking Dead’s’ Andrew Lincoln Offers Shocking Theory For ‘TWD’ Finale

The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln has a surprising theory for the series’ finale – and he’s willing to share. Even though The Walking Dead’s ratings have been going up and down throughout Season 7, the numbers are still strong, and there is no end in sight for the TV series or the comics. But eventually that day will come, and Rick Grimes’ story will come to an end. According to the actor who portrays him, or more accurately, according to his personal theory – Rick’s ending is going to be very heroic, but also quite tragic.

The Walking Dead’s cast and crew took part in a PaleyFest panel on Friday, as part of an annual television festival that takes place at the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles. During the panel, IndieWire reports, they spoke about TWD’s Season 7 finale, the beginning of Season 8 (which will mark Episode 100) and the future of the series. The writers were obviously not keen on giving out any concrete spoilers, but theories were discussed.

The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln was asked how he hoped Rick Grimes’ ultimate ending would play out. Keep in mind, this isn’t necessarily the end of the series – in theory, Rick Grimes could die well before the series finale, and as we’ve seen, no one is safe on The Walking Dead. So if not the end of the series, this is at least the end of Rick Grimes – as Andrew Lincoln imagines it.

“This is how I want Rick to die. We’re going through a desert somewhere, and I jump off the bus in a very heroic act. I jump off and I’m kung-fu kicking, earning my action figure. Half way down, I get bit. It doesn’t matter, I keep going. I’m just waiting to die.”

When you get bitten by a zombie (or a walker, as they’re called on The Walking Dead), as all fans of the show know, there’s not much a person can do but wait for a gruesome death, which leads to the person turning into a walker himself. But this is where Andrew Lincoln’s twist pops up: Rick manages to patch himself up… and he doesn’t die.

“The final shot is me going, ‘Holy sh*t, maybe I’m the cure!’ The final shot of the whole thing is a high shot of a herd of zombies coming. Rick gets up and follows the tracks to go see Carl (Chandler Riggs). The herd comes toward him, and they separate.”

A final, tragic joke on Rick and his son Carl’s expense? Perhaps. The only one who knows for sure, of course, is The Walking Dead’s creator, Robert Kirkman. Upon hearing Andrew Lincoln’s theory, Kirkman smiled.

“I just want to say, that was cute”, he said – and we were left wondering whether there’s any merit to Andrew’s theory.

Andrew Lincoln’s The Walking Dead finale theory is not the first one we get to hear from one of the actors. Last year, Michael Rooker also had an interesting theory to offer on how he imagines the end of the The Walking Dead, as reported on the Inquisitr.

Michael Rooker was the actor who portrayed Merle Dixon, Daryl’s brother. He was introduced back in Season 1, Episode 2 of The Walking Dead, as a violent, racist redneck. Merle was one of the original group of survivors in Atlanta, who gathered together and were later joined by Rick. Further down the line, on Season 3, Merle turned into a zombie and was killed by his brother.

Speaking on stage at a convention, Rooker described his idea for the series’ finale.

“A Railroad track. Going on forever, into the setting sun. From behind camera, a single individual walks down the middle of the tracks, into the setting sun. You realize that that individual is Carl, all grown up, a man of his own. No one else is with him, just him. “And as he does his voice-over, you realize that everything, all the seasons that you’ve just seen is him reliving his past. So everyone on the show is dead. He’s the only survivor, and he’s on his own, and walks off into the sunset, and that’s the end of the show.”

It’s interesting to note to Michael Rooker’s theory for The Walking Dead’s finale can co-exist with Andrew Lincoln’s theory, but at this point, there’s nothing we can do but speculate.

With only three episodes to go for Season 7 of The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln and the rest of the cast will be leaving us soon. But for now, it’s only temporary, as most will return for Season 8. Except, of course, those who will die on the season finale. For now, it’s safe to assume Rick Grimes will not be one of them – but with TWD, one can never know for sure.

