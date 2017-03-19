Angela Merkel’s Meeting With Trump Has J.K. Rowling Making Funny Memes

Angela Merkel’s meeting with Trump last Friday ended in an awkward situation, but many people around the world chose to see the lighter side of the moment and one of those is none other than Harry Potter’s creator, J.K. Rowling.

Angela Merkel and Donald Trump, two leaders who have been at odds with each other for quite some time, finally met last week to discuss strengthening the NATO alliance, Syrian refugees, ISIL and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

During his campaign, Trump criticized Merkel for permitting Syrian refugees to enter Germany, which started the tenuous relationship that these two leaders have with each other.

The meeting last week was to bridge the gap between them and their countries but a particular moment during last Friday’s meeting showed that there’s no love lost between the two political leaders.

Later in the day, Trump became frosty towards Merkel, and when an opportunity for them to show the world that they’ve settled their differences came up, the belligerent U.S. president decided to let it pass.

When the two leaders sat down with the press at the White House, the horde of photographers asked Merkel and Trump to shake hands as a sign of solidarity between the two nations.

Merkel even leaned towards Trump asking him if he wanted to shake hands with her but the U.S. president didn’t seem to hear her, and he didn’t acknowledge the press’ request for a photo op of them shaking hands.

People everywhere immediately took notice of the awkward moment and eventually they went to Twitter and Instagram to express their shock and dismay over the embarrassing situation.

One guy wrote on Twitter that Trump was acting like a boy who lost in the little league and didn’t want to shake the hand of his rival.

Another Twitter user who goes by the name Geek Girl Diva tweeted, “Merkel’s face is the smile every woman makes when she’s thinking ‘What a f**king child.'”

The Germans, of course, also got wind of what happened in the White House and they too took to social media to lampoon the awkward moment between Merkel and Trump.

Buzzfeed showed some of the messages/memes that Germans posted on Twitter and other social media sites; some of which poked fun at the whole affair while others openly mocked Trump for his bad behavior.

One German Twitter user posted a message parodying the event in which Merkel supposedly said that she really wanted to shake hands with Trump but the latter’s hands were too small that he wasn’t able to find them.

Another German Twitter user posted a photo of the now famous “Fearless Girl” statue.

The “Fearless Girl” was placed in front of the “Charging Bull” statue in Wall Street, New York City on the eve of the International Women’s Day to symbolize equal rights for women but Twitter user Bernd Ulrich used the image to symbolize Merkel fearlessly staring down Trump the bull.

Another frequent user of Twitter also posted a message of her own ridiculing Trump for behaving poorly during his meeting with Merkel.

J.K. Rowling, the creator of the Harry Potter series, took to Twitter to lampoon Trump and her message mirrored what many others think about the U.S. president’s maturity, or lack thereof.

In Rowling’s Twitter account she wrote, “Mommy was mean to me and I don’t wanna hold her hand no more.”

The message captioned a photo of Merkel looking at Trump while the latter’s head was bowed down and his hands clasped together between his thighs looking very much like a little boy holding a tantrum while his mother looked at him.

Rowling may not be an American citizen but according to Daily News & Analysis the best-selling author believes she, and everyone else, has a right to openly criticize the American president because of the far-reaching catastrophe he might cause if he’s given free rein.

Rowling said, “When a man this ignorant & easy to manipulate gets within sniffing distance of the nuclear codes, it’s everyone’s business.”

Check out Angela Merkel and Donald Trump’s awkward moment in the video below.

