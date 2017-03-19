Jennifer Lopez Meets Alex Rodriguez’s Family: Are Wedding Bells Ringing Soon?

Jennifer Lopez could be looking at her next future husband as things are getting pretty serious between her and A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez). The Shades of Blue star and the former baseball player have been hooking up for weeks now, according to reports, but things seem to be moving too fast.

On Friday, the former American Idol judge hung out with Alex Rodriguez’s sister, Susy Dunand, who posted pictures of Lopez on Instagram. One of the photos included the hashtag, #miscuñis, which means sister-in-law in Spanish.

Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are believed to have started dating sometime in February. A source close to the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer explained that Rodriguez is a better fit for her since both of them are Latino stars and are natives of New York. Both have been married before and have kids from their previous marriages. Lopez shares the twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Rodriguez shares two daughters with his ex-wife, Cynthia Curtis.

Being parents is not the only thing that makes the duo click; an insider noted that they just have this “strong physical attraction.” Just a few weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez headed to Miami to see Alex Rodriguez and she reportedly brought along her twins, according to People reported. After some quality time with the children, Jennifer and Alex made headlines when they were spotted vacationing in the Bahamas, spending the weekend at a friend’s home, Page Six reported on March 11.

They were photographed working out in a gym at the beach; Jennifer also posted a selfie with Rodriguez nuzzling her ear, but this has been deleted quickly. More recently, they were out for a romantic dinner date at Casa Tua restaurant. Lopez grabbed some attention with her body-hugging mini dress and her toned legs.

It looks like JLo and Alex Rodriguez are taking things really seriously and fast. Alex Rodriguez’s sister definitely approves of the new lady in his life, so could marriage be in the cards for these two?

Although the 41-year-old MLB Pro has met Jennifer’s kids and she has met his sister, a source close to the 47-year-old beauty revealed to People that she is simply enjoying time spent with him. Lopez is reportedly excited when it comes to Alex Rodriguez but she’s still being “cautious” since they are currently in the “getting to know each other” phase.

Still, that did not take away the worries from Lopez’s friends, who reportedly feel that the singer is moving too fast with her new boyfriend. According to a source who revealed to Hollywood Life, Jennifer may be jumping right back in a relationship rather quickly and she could be preparing for another heartbreak.

Prior to her romance with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer was linked to Canadian rapper, Drake. Their rumored fling did not last long but the “Fake Love” singer made a reference to her on his new More Life playlist on Saturday.

The Real… #dontmissout #shadesofblue #worldofdance #Jlovegas #allihave A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Drake mentions Jennifer Lopez in the opening track, “Free Smoke,” implying that he does not have her current phone number.

“I drunk text J.Lo / Old number, so it bounce back.”

The two music artists sparked rumors of a romance sometime in December when Drake was present during Jennifer Lopez’s concerts in Las Vegas. They had been on dates and even surprised the social media community with photos of themselves getting cozy and flirty with each other.

But this romance between Drake and Lopez apparently ended sooner and insiders have revealed that it was never serious in the first place, E! Online reported.

Shortly after the Drake-JLo rumored romance, fizzled, Alex Rodriguez came to the picture. Sources reveal that the Latino superstars are “heating up big time” and “went from zero to 100 really quick.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]