Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Done With The ‘Terminator’ Film Franchise

Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t get to say “I’ll be back” again seeing that the Terminator franchise has been terminated for good.

According to reports, Schwarzenegger’s film franchise about an almost indestructible cyborg sent from the future has been scratched, meaning that the producers behind the successful film series will no longer put out another installment.

According to New York Daily News, insiders at Paramount Studios have decided not to bring back Arnold Schwarzenegger and Emilia Clarke for another installment to the Terminator series despite the last one garnering almost $300 million in profits.

Terminator Genisys was the last in the series, and it saw Schwarzenegger reprise his role as the cyborg sent from the future to help Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke) defeat Skynet, the computer program who brought about the near annihilation of the human race.

The film did well at the box office but was panned by critics due to the convoluted storyline. Schwarzenegger’s return to the franchise earned him some praise, though, and many critics said that his presence in the film was the only thing that made it bearable to watch.

Even Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke wasn’t too keen on reprising her role after Terminator Genisys was dealt a huge blow from the critics.

When studio executives were still mulling over the prospect of releasing more Terminator movies, Clarke was asked by reporters if she’d still be interested in playing the role of heroine, Sarah Connor.

The actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones, replied with a terse “No” and left it at that. It seems the actress knew when to quit while ahead.

Will other film studios pick Terminator up?

Despite Paramount pulling the plug on the Terminator series, it doesn’t necessarily mean that other studios can’t pick it up and continue with their own installments.

Although seeing how much Schwarzenegger’s last Terminator film performed poorly with the critics, it doesn’t seem likely that any other studio executive would be willing to take a risk on another installment.

According to the New York Daily News, the insider said that there are things to consider if there’s any hope for Arnie’s film franchise to continue.

The source said that since Schwarzenegger is already pushing 70, it would be nearly impossible to ask him to reprise his role once more and big-time film studios won’t be eager to take on this project anymore.

Strike two.

The decision to scratch the Terminator franchise came about right after Arnold Schwarzenegger resigned from hosting The New Celebrity Apprentice.

Schwarzenegger left the show due to low ratings, but the former governor of California is blaming Trump for the current demise of the reality series.

According to Arnold, Trump’s continuing involvement with The New Celebrity Apprentice is what’s causing the show to suffer because most of the people he encounters praise him for his performance at the show.

But as soon as they find out that Trump is still connected to the series and that he’s getting profits from it, the viewers immediately back away from watching the show.

He said, “When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people (started) boycotting it.”

Schwarzenegger added that he wouldn’t return to the show even if he was asked to come back because Trump’s reputation of late has tarnished everything that has a connection to him, even the once popular reality series that Arnold used to host.

But according to Trump, the decline in his former show’s ratings is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fault and his alone. He may be right about that but almost everyone believes that the Terminator series coming to an end is not Ah-nuld’s fault.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]