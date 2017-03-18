Rock ‘N Roll Legend Chuck Berry Dies At The Age Of 90

In shocking news today, the legendary Rock N’ Roll star Chuck Berry has passed away at the age of 90. Fox 2 Now shared the news about Chuck dying. Police confirmed that he died today after first responders were called out to check on him. Fans are shocked at the loss of Chuck Berry.

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry was found dead Saturday at a residence outside St. Louis, police say. He was 90. https://t.co/srC4H1uCEC pic.twitter.com/AGNqS8d3ar — CNN (@CNN) March 18, 2017

They were called to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at about 12:40 pm Saturday. Once there the first responders found an unresponsive man inside the home. St. Charles Police say he could bot be revived after medical treatment was given. Berry was pronounced dead at 1:26 pm. The family is requesting privacy at this time after the death of Chuck Berry. Police did confirm that the deceased was Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., also known as Chuck Berry.

Berry actually just released his first album in a long time and fans were loving the new music. Chuck was 90-years-old at his time of death, but there had not been reports about health issues or anything that made fans think he would be dying anytime soon.

CHUCK BERRY 1926-2017

"Chuck Berry is one of the all-time great poets, a rock poet you could call him"

– John Lennon, 1970 pic.twitter.com/uJFdi4Ani4 — John Lennon (@johnlennon) March 18, 2017

CNN shared a few more details about the death of Chuck Berry. He was at his residence when the man also known as “the Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll” was found dead in his own home. Berry is known for famous songs such as “Johnny B. Goode” and “Sweet Little Sixteen.” St. Charles County police Facebook page did share the details of his death today. Here is what they posted on their page.

“Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m. The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.”

Chuck Berry is known for his music and he will live on through his music. Fans are going to miss Chuck after this huge loss. His family is asking for privacy, but hopefully, they will share a few details with fans about the funeral, etc. so they can get a bit of closure after this big loss.

Rolling Stone shared back in October how Chuck Berry was celebrating his big birthday by releasing his new album. This is great timing so that his fans can enjoy this last album from Chuck. His new LP is called Chuck, which is the guitarist’s first LP in thirty-eight years. It was full of new original songs. Chuck Berry put out a statement at the time about the album. Here is what he had to say about it.

“This record is dedicated to my beloved Toddy. My darlin’, I’m growing old! I’ve worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!”

One great thing about this album is that his children Charles Berry Jr. (guitar) and Ingrid Berry (harmonica) were both involved on the album as well. His son Charles Berry, Jr. said, “What an honor to be part of this new music. The St. Louis band, or as dad called us ‘the Blueberry Hill Band,’ fell right into the groove and followed his lead. These songs cover the spectrum from hard driving rockers to soulful thought provoking time capsules of a life’s work.”

Are you shocked to hear that Chuck Berry has passed away? What was your favorite song of his over the years? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts and favorite song.

