Trump Voters’ Regrets: $600M Mar-a-Lago Trip Taxpayer Cost, Meals On Wheels Cuts

There is a big amount of backlash regarding the estimated costs that the administration of President Donald Trump could cost American taxpayers — and some of that backlash is coming from people who voted for President Donald Trump. As reported by the Inquisitr, Mr. Trump headed off to Mar-a-Lago with Melania and Barron for the weekend. According to the Independent, each of Mr. Trump’s trips to Mar-a-Lago cost an estimated $3 million or more, a cost that the publication claims could swell to $600 million over the four years of his presidency. It’s a cost that could be alleviated if President Trump chose to spend weekends at the White House instead of flying down to Mar-a-Lago.

According to Entrepreneur, New York City currently incurs a cost of about $500,000 each day to keep Trump Tower secure. Until the planned move of First Lady Melania Trump and Barron to the White House in June, the estimated annual cost of keeping Trump Tower secure was pegged at $183 million by the publication. As reported by the Huffington Post, news that Mr. Trump’s proposed budget cuts could have a negative effect upon the daily food that some Trump voters rely upon as part of the Meals on Wheels service came as a shock to at least one of Trump’s supporters. Linda Preast is a 56-year-old who can be seen in the CBS News video titled “Trump voter who uses Meals on Wheels surprised by proposed cuts,” wherein Preast is shown eating her Meals on Wheels meal as she sits in her wheelchair. News that her Meals on Wheels food could be in jeopardy because of potential budget cuts caused Linda to confirm that she was surprised by the notion, because she voted for Mr. Trump due to the belief that he would help people like her, with Preast going on to ask President Trump what would he do if his own mother had relied on Meals on Wheels to eat.

“Yeah. Because he was told ― I was under the influence that he was going to help us. What if it was your momma?”

Linda isn’t the only Trump voter coming forward to express regrets in voting for President Trump. As reported by Quora, in the viral article titled “How soon will Trump supporters lose faith in his ability to improve their lives?” that has received 171,700 views, Ruth Sagers a “pharmacy tech, veterinary nurse,” and “somewhat libertarian” wrote about another Trump voter who regretted his vote for Trump.

@POTUS I will not stand beside a president that cuts programs for the elderly. We voted for you because we thought you helped them. — Charlene weigel (@CharleneWeigel) March 18, 2017

Ruth described that one of the “staunchest Trump supporters” she knew worked in a Trump building and loved his job. The Trump voter was especially impressed by the high level luxury items and quality materials being used in the building, Ruth reported. Although Sagers and her husband tried to pass on facts to their friend, Ruth wrote that the man decided to vote for Mr. Trump. They even congratulated him once President Trump won the election. However, Ruth went on to report that her Trump-voting friend was not as happy as she anticipated upon congratulating him over his candidate’s victory, and was eventually able to pry what she claims happened to change that Trump voter’s mind about Trump.

“His reaction was not as jubilant as I expected. In fact he kind of avoided the topic. The next time we saw him he was clearly very bummed about something. After some cajoling he told us what I’m sure many of you have already guessed – Trump sent his inspectors into the building recently. They found a minor example of human error. Trump is using this to sue the company and refusing to pay for any of the work. Our friends and many of his colleagues are now out of a job and the entire company is in jeopardy.”

The fact that the proposed budget cuts to the arts, Meals on Wheels and other programs could trim $597 million via the budget, less than the $600 million Mr. Trump could potentially save from not visiting the lavish Mar-a-Lago Club so often, is causing a rise in some “Trumpgrets” writings found online.

There is the Trumpgrets Tumblr, which lists plenty of reasons why folks who said they voted for President Trump now regret their votes.

There’s also the Trump Big Regrets Twitter page, which catalogues the latest from those who are experiencing regret voting for Trump, or anti-Trump folks experiencing schadenfreude, which is defined as “pleasure derived by someone from another person’s misfortune.” It’s an action that Ruth reportedly did not display toward her Trump-voting friend, whom she wrote was sad, and didn’t need to hear, “I told you so.”

There’s also Trump Regrets @Trump_Regrets) on Twitter, an account that retweets Trump voters who have regrets.

The #trumpgrets hashtag on Twitter captures those using the hashtag as well.

There’s also the Trumpgret page on Reddit.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]