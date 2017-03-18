‘Campfire Kiss’: Hallmark’s New Original Movie, Starring Danica McKellar Airing

Is the cold weather keeping you down? Well, tune into Campfire Kiss, a warm and toasty new movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel this evening. It stars Hallmark viewers’ favorite gal, Danica McKellar. The sweet romance film is about a single mother who meets a handsome stranger at a campsite while trying to reconnect with her son. Campfire Kiss is directed by James Head and is based on a story by writers Rick Suvalle and Scott Sveslosky, the IMDB states. Along with Danica McKellar in the role of Dana, it also stars Paul Greene as Steve, Kendall Cross as Robyn, Dylan Kingwell as Arthur, Ali Skovbye as Lacey, Barbara Niven as Beverly, Karen Holness as Julie, Denise Jones as Addy, Taylor Dianne Robinson as Tabitha, Graeme Duffy as Gary, and Whitney Peak as Gillian.

Hallmark Channel Movie: Campfire Kiss Synopsis

Single mom Dana has a lot on her plate as a math teacher in a local school while raising a 13-year-old son, Arthur, all alone. But something is off between the once-close mother and son duo. Now, it seems as if Dana is becoming disconnected from Arthur. She knows that he is growing up and becoming more independent. But she still needs to find a way to rekindle their close relationship.

Dana decides that the perfect way to do that is by going on a camping trip in the winter wilderness with her son. To prepare, Dana makes a trip down to the local sporting goods shop, where she meets Steve, the owner of the store. Right away, his attitude is off-putting to Dana, prompting her to leave as quickly as possible.

However, fate brings Steve and Dana together again when they both turn up at the same campfire outing that they’ve have signed up for. Annoyed that Steve is actually one of her neighbors, Dana storms off into the woods for a little exploration with her son. But when they become lost, and it looks like Dana and Arthur might not make it back to their camp site, the icy cold tension between Steve and Dana begins to warm up after she eventually finds her way back and decides to be more friendly.

With the help of a counselor at the site, Dana realizes that she has been a little too controlling and protective of Arthur, which could have the opposite effect of what she wants for him. She also decides that opening up to Steve just might open up the doorway to love.

About Danica McKellar, The Actress (via Hallmark Channel)

“Danica McKellar is well known as Winnie Cooper on ‘The Wonder Years’ and Elsie Snuffin on ‘The West Wing,’ and recently wowed audiences as a quarterfinalist on the ABC juggernaut ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ She is also a New York Times bestselling author of the groundbreaking books Math Doesn’t Suck, Kiss My Math, Hot X: Algebra Exposed, and Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape. McKellar has starred in many television movies, including ‘The Wrong Woman’ on Lifetime, which garnered some of the network’s highest ratings, and two Hallmark Channel original movies in 2015 – ‘Perfect Match’ and ‘Crown for Christmas,’ with the latter earning 4.3 million impressions with P2+.”

About Paul Greene, The Actor (via Hallmark Channel)

“In 2005, Paul’s passion for acting brought him to Los Angeles. Paul has starred in ‘Do No Harm’ with Lauren Holly, and recently appeared in Sofia Coppola’s ‘Somewhere.’ His television experience includes Fox’s ‘Wicked Wicked Games,’ and appearances on ‘Freddie,’ ‘CSI: NY,’ ‘Shark,’ ‘My Own Worst Enemy,’ ‘The Wedding Bells,’ (David E. Kelley), ‘Eastwick,’ ‘The Whole Truth’ (Jerry Bruckheimer) and ‘NCIS,’ ‘Harry’s Law,’ ‘The Client List,’ ‘The Newsroom,’ ‘NTSF:SD:SUV,’ the hit SYFY series ‘Bitten,’ ‘CSI,’ and most recently, ‘Girlfriends Guide to Divorce’ on Bravo.”

Hallmark Channel’s Campfire Kiss is produced by Lighthouse Pictures and A Camping Production. There were several executive producers including: Brad Krevoy, Danica McKellar, Susie Belzberg, Shawn Williamson, Eric Jarboe, Amy Krell, Jimmy Townsend, Amanda Phillips, and Atkins Jamie Goehring.

Campfire Kiss airs tonight at 9/8 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel, the Los Angeles Times reported.

