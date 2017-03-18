Kim Kardashian Skips Rob’s Birthday Amid Rumors He’s ‘A Total Mess,’ Smoking Pot

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Scott Disick, Kendall and Kylie Jenner all skipped Rob Kardashian’s birthday party that his mother Kris Jenner threw for him. Insiders claim that Rob Kardashian is a “total mess” right now, is not dieting or exercising, and has even started smoking pot again.

I know I’m late but Happy Birthday Bobby. I love you mucho???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Rob Kardashian was joined at his 30th birthday party by his mother Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and his niece and nephew Mason and Penelope Disick. Even Rob’s ex-fiancee and baby mama Blac Chyna made an appearance at his birthday bash.

However, it was reported by Radar Online that Rob Kardashian sent his daughter Dream Kardashian home with a nanny just before Blac Chyna arrived.

Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

The parents of Dream Kardashian are preparing for a heated custody battle following their split in November.

Insiders say that Blac Chyna, 28, seemed to be on her best behavior, arriving at Cinépolis movie theater in Westlake Village, California to Kardashian’s party with balloons and a cake in hand.

Rob Kardashian’s birthday party was a mix of celebration and awkward tension. Noticeably missing from the family get together was Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, Rob’s younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again-off-again long-term partner and baby daddy Scott Disick.

Radar previously reported that Blac Chyna had threatened Rob Kardashian, saying that he would have to pay her $50 million to stay quiet about the Kardashian family’s secrets.

Chyna made sure to tell Rob that she would expose him to the world for being such a horrible dad to their newborn daughter, Dream Kardashian.

The best gift of all‼️????????????????☘️????????????☘️☘️☘️☘️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

The former stripper has apparently been gathering evidence to use against Rob Kardashian in court.

“She has evidence of him partying around [their baby, Dream], calling her names and grappling her when they’ve gotten into fights.” “Chyna’s got proof!”

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, is planning on asking for full custody of Dream and only allowing Kardashian limited visitations.

BLACCHYNA.COM 4:45pst / 7:45est A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Rob Kardashian is “a total mess right now,” according to insiders close to the reality star.

Although the Rob & Chyna star has claimed to be trying to get healthy and lose weight, sources claim that he is “not dieting or exercising” and has even “started drinking and smoking pot again.”

Meanwhile, Rob’s sister, Kim Kardashian, may not have shown up to his birthday party because she is on the verge of a breakdown.

Awkward run ins are my fave A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Sources close to the 36-year-old reality star claim that Kim is having an extremely difficult time healing from her traumatic robbery experience.

“Kim is trying the best she can to work through this and yes, she has increased her therapy sessions.”

Reliving the horrific incident on Keeping Up With The Kardashians has allegedly pushed Kim to her limit.

“She is having a really hard time sleeping this past week and her family told her that she needs to chill on doing anything that would cause her to have another breakdown!”

Seeing herself on her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians has also reportedly caused “a lot of drama between her and Kanye because Kanye just does not want to talk about this anymore.”

Season 13 of KUWTK premieres this Sunday, March 12 at 9/8c on E! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

“Kim seems incredibly stressed out right now because it seemed like she was just starting to get through all of this in her head and now it looks like she is emotionally stuck right back in the middle of it all!”

Do you think this is why Kim Kardashian skipped Rob’s birthday party?

Who do you think will end up getting custody of Dream Kardashian after Rob and Blac Chyna’s custody battle is over? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/ Staff/ Getty Images]