Did ‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Just Admit She Is Still In Love With Javi Marroquin?

Finding love hasn’t been easy for Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry. Weeks after announcing her new pregnancy, the reality star hinted that she’s still in love with ex-husband Javi Marroquin on social media.

According to OK Magazine, Lowry took to Twitter to share her thoughts about moving on after a heartbreak. “The hardest thing you can ever do is let go of someone you’re still in love with,” she cryptically wrote.

The post comes only weeks after Lowry announced her shocking pregnancy. The Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t revealed the identity of the father, but her publicist offered a few clues on who the new baby daddy might be.

“The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating,” the publicist shared.

“This was Kail’s choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

Lowry and Marroquin announced their divorce last year and finalized it in December. Although Lowry’s recent comments sound like she’s still in love with Marroquin, there’s no telling what the future holds for the pair.

In Touch Weekly reports that Lowry recently opened up about her split with Marroquin. While Lowry is happy that it’s all over, she also threw some shade at MTV for leaving a lot out on Teen Mom 2.

“Neither me or Javi are bad people — however, there is A LOT left out. Glad that’s behind us. [It] was hard for me to film certain things when I knew they would be perceived negatively no matter what. We both ultimately wanted the same thing but had a hard time getting there.”

Kailyn Lowry was married to Marroquin for four years before the divorce. The couple split over a variety of issues, including allegations that Lowry cheated on Marroquin when he was deployed in the military. Lowry recently confirmed the rumors that she had an affair, though she also believes that Marroquin was unfaithful.

“They were already having trouble, now Kailyn believes Javi cheated with a woman he’s been hanging out with,” an insider shared at the time.

“It’s definitely over. It’s sad, but it looks like they could wind up in a nasty custody battle [over their three-year-old son, Lincoln].”

While the pair works out their custody arrangement, Cafe Mom reports that Lowry is unhappy with MTV’s editing process — and she’s not alone. After a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Lowry and Chelsea DeBoer took to social media to criticize the network for editing important information and manipulating scenes.

For Lowry, the show has made it seem like she’s been purposefully alienating Marroquin from Isaac, her first son with Jo Rivera. To clear that air, Lowry claims that she isn’t trying to keep the two from spending time together and MTV just edited episodes to make it look that way.

Of course, bad editing isn’t the only thing Lowry is worrying about these days. According to Us Magazine, the reality star is preparing to have her third baby with the mystery man. While everyone waits to learn the identity of the baby daddy, Lowry is busy coming up with names.

Lowry still doesn’t know the gender of the child, but Isaac and Lincoln have already come up with a few name options. For a boy, the young boys came up with the name Climber, while they agreed Alexa is great for a girl.

There’s no telling when Lowry will announce the identity of the father. She’s already talked about the pregnancy with her ex-boyfriend, Rivera, but hasn’t brought it up with Marroquin, at least not yet.

